Battery recycler Cirba Solutions, Charlotte, North Carolina, says it has received a $245 million minority investment from the EQT Infrastructure V fund. In addition to the investment from Stockholm, Sweden-based EQT Infrastructure, which has North American offices in New York and San Francisco, Cirba has secured over $82 million from two recent U.S. Department of Energy grants through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which the company says will expedite the closed-loop electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling supply chain through its processing facilities. It adds that the investment from EQT Infrastructure will accelerate its North American battery management and materials footprint buildout and support its efforts to provide closed-loop end-of-life battery management solutions, including the recycling of critical materials to be used in the manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) for EVs.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO