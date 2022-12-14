Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?
As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
US News and World Report
How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?
The first question most electric car shoppers ask when they're considering an EV is, "How far can I drive?" Certainly, in the top five questions, though, is "How long do electric car batteries last?" It's an important question, as an electric vehicle's battery pack is the most expensive single component of an EV.
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
A novel sodium-sulphur battery has 4 times the capacity of lithium-ion batteries
To realize the universal goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, the world is keenly looking at advancements in battery technology. Lower costs, higher capacity, and optimal utilization of scarce natural resources are expected to play a major role in taking the mission forward. Helping to realize the goal, a group...
electrek.co
Honda just secured enough battery capacity to put 1 million EVs on the road
Honda is teaming up with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL as its best known, to supply batteries for over 1 million electric vehicles. CATL supplying 123 GWh of batteries to power Honda EVs. The Japanese automaker and CATL jointly announced Thursday that Honda would purchase 123 GWh of...
WSOC Charlotte
Bigger cars are stalling progress on climate change, EPA study finds
American automakers and consumers are stymieing progress on cutting the carbon pollution that causes climate change, according to the findings from the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2022 Automotive Trends Report. Even though miles per gallon are gradually increasing within each vehicle weight class, the ongoing shift from sedans to trucks and SUVs, which are subject to lower fuel efficiency requirements — and to bigger trucks and SUVs than the ones that were popular in previous decades — canceled out much of the expected benefits.
Toyota Refuses To Go All-Electric To Meet 2040 Carbon Neutrality Goals
Toyota has announced it is moving up its emissions goals for Europe, now aiming to be carbon neutral on the continent by 2040 instead of its original 2050 goal. But unlike other manufacturers which have pledged to go electric to make it happen, Toyota is adamant that a mix of hybrid, electric, and hydrogen is the best way to achieve these ambitions.
Hyundai, SK to build new battery plant in Georgia
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group and SK On said Thursday they will build a new battery manufacturing plant in the U.S. state of Georgia to supply the Korean automaker's U.S. assembly plants.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
Recycling Today
Metal recycler Continuum raises $36M in funding
Metal recycler and additive manufacturing material producer Continuum, Los Gatos, California, announced it has raised a total of $36 million in funding, led by Houston-based Ara Partners. Continuum says the investment will fund accelerated expansion of 100-percent-recycled commercial metal powder production to meet growing customer demand for sustainable materials. The...
insideevs.com
StoreDot's Extreme Fast-Charging EV Batteries Validated By Third Party
StoreDot claims it has taken electric car battery charging from hours to minutes. Of course, after all these years of reporting on EVs, we remain skeptical. However, now the company has announced that a third party has successfully validated StoreDot's EV battery technology. If you've been following the electric car...
insideevs.com
Honda Signs Deal To Purchase 123 GWh Of EV Batteries From CATL
Honda Motor Company announced an agreement with China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) to purchase 123 GWh of batteries for pure electric vehicles from 2024 through 2030. The deal follows a 2020 agreement signed between CATL and Honda to form a comprehensive strategy alliance on new energy vehicle (NEV) batteries. The...
Recycling Today
Redwood Materials selects South Carolina for production site
Nevada-based Redwood Materials has announced the selection of a site near Charleston, South Carolina, as the future home of a 600-acre campus dedicated to the production and recycling of battery materials for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. “At Camp Hall in Berkeley County [South Carolina], Redwood will recycle, refine...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Solar Power World editors pick the Top Solar Products of 2022
The editorial team at Solar Power World had the great opportunity to mingle with 27,000 friends at this year’s RE+ tradeshow in Anaheim, California. Besides stopping by happy hours and food truck lunches, we filled our time visiting as many booths as possible to check out the newest products on display.
Recycling Today
Cirba Solutions secures $245M investment
Battery recycler Cirba Solutions, Charlotte, North Carolina, says it has received a $245 million minority investment from the EQT Infrastructure V fund. In addition to the investment from Stockholm, Sweden-based EQT Infrastructure, which has North American offices in New York and San Francisco, Cirba has secured over $82 million from two recent U.S. Department of Energy grants through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which the company says will expedite the closed-loop electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling supply chain through its processing facilities. It adds that the investment from EQT Infrastructure will accelerate its North American battery management and materials footprint buildout and support its efforts to provide closed-loop end-of-life battery management solutions, including the recycling of critical materials to be used in the manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) for EVs.
Recycling Today
Stadler sorting plant at work in Japan
Germany-based sorting technology provider Stadler says it has designed a facility to automatically sort light plastic packaging and LIMEX, a new limestone-based material developed and produced by Japan-based TBM Co. Ltd. “The plant will be part of a collaboration between TBM and the city of Yokosuka to promote the collection...
freightwaves.com
ATRI findings challenge quick transition to electric trucks
The stunningly big numbers tied to electric infrastructure from the American Transportation Research Institute this week reinforce the chicken-and-egg cliche about electric trucks. Yet even as they were being digested, more announcements of battery-powered trucks rolled in. Interrupting the dream. Is it wishful thinking to imagine roadways and cities filled...
You Can Now Power Your Home And EV With Hyundai Home's Solar Panels
It's been almost exactly a year since Hyundai Home was introduced by the Korean automaker. Essentially a green energy ecosystem for your home that utilizes solar power, Hyundai Home is now officially launching in 16 states across the country. For owners of an electric vehicle like the Hyundai Ioniq 5...
Recycling Today
Certified Waste Solutions acquires FRG Waste Resources
Anaheim, California-based Certified Waste Solutions, a leading sustainability-oriented recycling and waste solution services provider, has announced it has acquired FRG Waste Resources Inc. Founded in 1996 and based in Napa Valley, California, FRG has more than 26 years of sustainability expertise and provides customized waste diversion and recycling solutions across...
