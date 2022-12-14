ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westfordcat.org

What’s Happening at the Library? — Dec. 16 Edition

WESTFORD — Assistant Library Director Kristina Leedberg has shared the most recent edition of “What’s Happening at the Library?” with WestfordCAT. Unless otherwise noted, the following programs are made possible by the Friends of the Library. Director’s Corner: Friends of the Library READ magnets: Looking for...
WESTFORD, MA
westfordcat.org

Check out Westford’s Festival of Trees

WESTFORD — Westford’s annual Festival of Trees could bring holiday spirit to your home. A number of trees and wreaths donated by local organizations are up for silent auction. Organizations such as the Westford Girl Scouts, Westford Police Department, First Parish Church United and Westford Historical Society are among those who submitted a donation.
WESTFORD, MA
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Sweet Bean

WESTFORD — Sweet Bean, a spayed female Sable ferret is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Sweet Bean is part of a bonded pair, requiring both ferrets to be adopted together. “They’re very friendly, you can handle them obviously,” Casey, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society...
WESTFORD, MA
westfordcat.org

Westford residents fundraise to support Ukrainian refugees

WESTFORD — As over 8 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February, a number of Westford residents hope to support one family reallocate to the United States. Mycola and Yana Murzaieva, along with their two children Nikol and Erik hope to relocate from Kyiv to...
WESTFORD, MA
westfordcat.org

Town Manager’s Report – Dec. 14, 2022

WESTFORD — Town Manager Jodi Ross in her FINAL Town Manager Report, covers some of the more important agenda items discussed during the Dec. 13, Select Board Meeting. Key topics included the Town Manager’s presentation of the Fiscal Year 2024 Town Budget, an update on DEI initiatives, a reminder about next year’s Annual Town Meeting, and more!
WESTFORD, MA
westfordcat.org

Northeastern Massachusetts enters ‘significant’ drought

WESTFORD — Following below normal precipitation in November, the Northeast Region of Massachusetts, which includes Westford, has been downgraded to a significant drought. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Bethany Card announced the downgrade from a critical drought to a significant drought on Dec. 12. She cited a a lack of rainfall events that caused conditions to regress in the region.
WESTFORD, MA
westfordcat.org

Strong winds, rain expected to impact Friday morning commute

WESTFORD — A nor’easter is expected to bring heavy rain and wind gusts during Westford’s Friday morning commute. The National Weather Service is predicting a wintry weather and rain event Thursday night through Friday night. Residents can expect up to two inches of rainfall and wind gusts of up to 37 mph.
WESTFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy