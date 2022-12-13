ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

ARL issues Code Blue for City of Reading

CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Due to the anticipated cold temperatures, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:. December 17 from 12:00 AM to 10:00 AM. December 18 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 AM. December...
READING, PA
bctv.org

11th District Receives Over $5 Million Community Safety Grant Funding

This week, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency announced that the 11th Senatorial District received a total of $5,160,209 in grant funding for community safety initiatives. The funding comes from a variety of different PCCD funding opportunities including the Non-Profit Security Grant Fund, Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Spring Fest at St. Mary’s Church 12-14-22

Victor Merinsky introduces a video he produced of a Spring Fest at St. Mary’s Church in Hamburg, PA with music by Polk Country Musicians from 5/4/14, on International Folk Show. From the program: International Folk Show.
HAMBURG, PA
delawarepublic.org

New Castle County votes 'yes' on over $5 million in affordable housing projects

New Castle County Council unanimously approved over $5 million for various affordable housing projects in Wilmington Tuesday night. Habitat for Humanity will receive $200,000, the Ministry of Caring $150,000, and Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy $500,000 to assist with affordable housing development. Council also voted to give $3 million to developer Setting Properties Inc. and $1,352,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Election officials announce possible fix for voting machine issue

READING, Pa. - At Thursday's election board meeting, county officials announced a possible solution for an issue that caused some voters to question the integrity of voting machines during the November election. Election officials say a small box in the upper left-hand corner of the selection screen is the likely...
READING, PA
abc27.com

$4.4 million in grants awarded to Lancaster County organizations

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The office of State House Rep.-elect Ismail Smith-Wade-El (D) announced on Dec. 16, 2022 that $4.4 million in grants have been awarded to Lancaster-based organizations. The $4.4 million in grants were awarded to the Lancaster organizations by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD)....
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Holiday concert coming to Penn Street

READING, Pa. - Music, cheer and holiday treats will be the order of the day when Barrio Alegría and BCTV bring their Holiday Window Concert to downtown Reading on December 23. The festivities begin at noon in front of 401 Penn Street. The free event is an opportunity to...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Berks County Commissioners Press Conference 12-13-22

The Berks County Board of Commissioners held a special press conference to announce the selection of the County’s new Chief Operations Officer and Deputy Chief Operations Officer. From the program: Berks County Commissioners’ Meeting.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading business owner requests $750K for new grocery store

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a presentation from city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez, who is asking for $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Paragon Behavioral Health Services opens new office in Wyomissing

Paragon Behavioral Health Services celebrated the expansion of their business Friday afternoon, cutting the ribbon on a new 5,000 square foot office in Wyomissing. Moving from a 1,400 square foot space, the new and improved office will allow Paragon the ability to offer additional group services and expand its VR program to Berks County, and add more outpatient providers.
WYOMISSING, PA
abc27.com

Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
BAINBRIDGE, PA
bctv.org

Literacy Council Announces Citizenship Class Registration

The Literacy Council of Reading-Berks has announced that registration for Citizenship Classes will open on January 10. We are excited to start our new Citizenship classes in partnership with Aldea- The People’s Justice Center! Our next registration for Citizenship classes is on January 10, 2023, at 9:30 am and 6:30 pm. Legal services can be provided free of charge thanks to a Department of Homeland Security Grant awarded to the Literacy Council. Please call our office to be added to the reminder list at 610-670-9960.

