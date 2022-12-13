The Literacy Council of Reading-Berks has announced that registration for Citizenship Classes will open on January 10. We are excited to start our new Citizenship classes in partnership with Aldea- The People’s Justice Center! Our next registration for Citizenship classes is on January 10, 2023, at 9:30 am and 6:30 pm. Legal services can be provided free of charge thanks to a Department of Homeland Security Grant awarded to the Literacy Council. Please call our office to be added to the reminder list at 610-670-9960.

2 DAYS AGO