Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch TreatMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Lancaster City Restaurants and Bars Worth Visiting in DecemberMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes PermanentlyMonica Leigh FrenchWyomissing, PA
Small Town Spotlight: Holiday Shopping in Lititz, PAMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Breakfast With Santa in and around Lancaster, PA: 3 Places to GoMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
bctv.org
Rozzi Highlights Law Enforcement Safety Grants Benefitting Berks Communities
State Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, Thursday announced state grant funding that will help local law enforcement keep the communities they serve safe. The grants were approved Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency as part of a new Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program. “This funding will put...
WFMZ-TV Online
ARL issues Code Blue for City of Reading
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Due to the anticipated cold temperatures, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:. December 17 from 12:00 AM to 10:00 AM. December 18 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 AM. December...
bctv.org
11th District Receives Over $5 Million Community Safety Grant Funding
This week, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency announced that the 11th Senatorial District received a total of $5,160,209 in grant funding for community safety initiatives. The funding comes from a variety of different PCCD funding opportunities including the Non-Profit Security Grant Fund, Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds...
The only overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County is fighting to stay open
Pottstown officials have ordered the last remaining overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County to close. Pottstown Beacon of Hope had to close The Warming Center’s doors on Friday — the same night the county declared a “Code Blue” cold weather emergency. It remained closed on Saturday and Sunday.
bctv.org
Spring Fest at St. Mary’s Church 12-14-22
Victor Merinsky introduces a video he produced of a Spring Fest at St. Mary’s Church in Hamburg, PA with music by Polk Country Musicians from 5/4/14, on International Folk Show. From the program: International Folk Show.
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County votes 'yes' on over $5 million in affordable housing projects
New Castle County Council unanimously approved over $5 million for various affordable housing projects in Wilmington Tuesday night. Habitat for Humanity will receive $200,000, the Ministry of Caring $150,000, and Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy $500,000 to assist with affordable housing development. Council also voted to give $3 million to developer Setting Properties Inc. and $1,352,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
WFMZ-TV Online
Election officials announce possible fix for voting machine issue
READING, Pa. - At Thursday's election board meeting, county officials announced a possible solution for an issue that caused some voters to question the integrity of voting machines during the November election. Election officials say a small box in the upper left-hand corner of the selection screen is the likely...
abc27.com
$4.4 million in grants awarded to Lancaster County organizations
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The office of State House Rep.-elect Ismail Smith-Wade-El (D) announced on Dec. 16, 2022 that $4.4 million in grants have been awarded to Lancaster-based organizations. The $4.4 million in grants were awarded to the Lancaster organizations by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD)....
NYT: The Best and Worst Montgomery County Communities for Climate Change
A crowd gathers to watch a 2011 flood in Colllegeville. A New York Times story by Nadja Popovich, Mira Rojanasakul,and Brad Plumer reveals the impact that U.S. households have on climate change. The data show a surprising flip of expected outcomes. Neighborhoods close to city centers tend to be responsible...
WFMZ-TV Online
Holiday concert coming to Penn Street
READING, Pa. - Music, cheer and holiday treats will be the order of the day when Barrio Alegría and BCTV bring their Holiday Window Concert to downtown Reading on December 23. The festivities begin at noon in front of 401 Penn Street. The free event is an opportunity to...
Chester County OIC Awarded $20,000 to Support Coatesville Work Enclave Program
The Chester County OIC (CCOIC) has been awarded $20,000 for the Work Enclave Program from the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program. The Work Enclave is a 5-week paid ambassador program for residents in Coatesville to participate in community clean up while learning work readiness skills.
bctv.org
Berks County Commissioners Press Conference 12-13-22
The Berks County Board of Commissioners held a special press conference to announce the selection of the County’s new Chief Operations Officer and Deputy Chief Operations Officer. From the program: Berks County Commissioners’ Meeting.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading business owner requests $750K for new grocery store
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a presentation from city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez, who is asking for $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
Paragon Behavioral Health Services opens new office in Wyomissing
Paragon Behavioral Health Services celebrated the expansion of their business Friday afternoon, cutting the ribbon on a new 5,000 square foot office in Wyomissing. Moving from a 1,400 square foot space, the new and improved office will allow Paragon the ability to offer additional group services and expand its VR program to Berks County, and add more outpatient providers.
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale
BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
Gun Violence Prosecution grant awarded to Lebanon County DA's office
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The District Attorney's (DA) office in Lebanon applied for a $207,411 grant in October 2022 that aimed to help the police department with the ever-present threat of gun-related crimes in the city. As of Dec. 14, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency approved that...
bctv.org
Literacy Council Announces Citizenship Class Registration
The Literacy Council of Reading-Berks has announced that registration for Citizenship Classes will open on January 10. We are excited to start our new Citizenship classes in partnership with Aldea- The People’s Justice Center! Our next registration for Citizenship classes is on January 10, 2023, at 9:30 am and 6:30 pm. Legal services can be provided free of charge thanks to a Department of Homeland Security Grant awarded to the Literacy Council. Please call our office to be added to the reminder list at 610-670-9960.
fox29.com
DA: Ex-official embezzled nearly $600k from Montgomery County school for family vacations, IVF treatment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - More than half a million dollars was stolen from a private school to help fund the extravagant lifestyle of a former senior administrator, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Katherine Paprocka, 36, has been charged with 29 felonies in connection to the theft of $579,000...
Police investigating restaurant burglary in Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who they say broke into a restaurant last week. Police say it happened overnight on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Family Fare Restaurant on Main Street in East Petersburg Borough. The thief allegedly took an unknown amount of coin change, […]
WGAL
1 person dead, 2 others wounded after shooting in Wyomissing, Berks County
WYOMISSING, Pa. — A gunman shot two people before killing himself on Thursday morning at a medical facility in Wyomissing, Berks County, according to police. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Berks Center For Digestive Health on the 1000 block of Reed Avenue.
Comments / 0