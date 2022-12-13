In the City of Bonita Springs, Fl., residents must be ready to face the floods, as the Imperial River keeps rising. The Florida coast is confronting a harsh future — one that comes with sea-level rise, the erosion of the coastline, the flooding of rivers and inlets and streams, and communities in disrepair. The Imperial River, a waterway stretching from an inlet off of the Gulf of Mexico and through the City of Bonita Springs, Fl. has been steadily rising.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO