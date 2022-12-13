ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Florida Phoenix

At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida has a lot of dinosaurs these days. I don’t mean the folks lining up for the Early Bird Special at Red Lobster, I mean actual dinosaurs, or rather statues of them. They range from Sexy Rexy, the Beach Boulevard dinosaur in Jacksonville, to Dino, the gas station shaped like a dinosaur in Weeki Wachee […] The post At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Punta Gorda teams up with Crime Mapping

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Punta Gorda announced that they are teaming up with Crime mapping to to provide detailed information to residents. Crime Mapping helps law enforcement agencies throughout the country provide the public with valuable information about recent crime activity in their respective neighborhoods. Using...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
KRMS Radio

Ft. Myers Lake Of The Ozarks Party Is Back JAN 17!

Join KRMS & 93.5 Rocks as we broadcast live at the 17th annual Fort Myers Beach Lake of the Ozarks party. This year’s event will be held at Parrot Key Caribbean Grill on Tuesday, January 10th. A large delegation from the Lake is expected to attend to help in...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
GreenMatters

Florida’s Imperial River is Rising, Causing Problems for Surrounding Communities

In the City of Bonita Springs, Fl., residents must be ready to face the floods, as the Imperial River keeps rising. The Florida coast is confronting a harsh future — one that comes with sea-level rise, the erosion of the coastline, the flooding of rivers and inlets and streams, and communities in disrepair. The Imperial River, a waterway stretching from an inlet off of the Gulf of Mexico and through the City of Bonita Springs, Fl. has been steadily rising.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
995qyk.com

20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’

Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
FLORIDA STATE
capecoralbreeze.com

$50,000 contribution brings smiles

A leading international enterprise and Florida-native who found fame on one of TV’s most popular shows have teamed up to assist a local non-profit animal welfare organization. Amazon and Tyler Cameron, a “Bachelorette” alum and the show’s season 15 runner-up, visited the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers...
FORT MYERS, FL
northernnewsnow.com

VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A group that handles dangerous snakes says it got a call recently to help remove a huge snake from a Florida backyard. Rhett and Taylor Stanberry with Tobie’s Troop, classified as a pest control service online, shared a video of one of their latest calls that involved a massive boa constrictor.
NAPLES, FL
wlrn.org

Shorebirds return to Sanibel, Captiva at record numbers post-Ian

Shorebirds are returning in record numbers to the beaches most devastated by Hurricane Ian — further good news for the large birding community in Southwest Florida. The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation recently completed its monthly shorebird surveys on the islands and found a noticeable spike in total bird numbers as well as a slight increase in species diversity.
SANIBEL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Urban sprawl: Rural residents in northeast Sarasota County sue over Lakewood Ranch expansion

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two longtime residents of rural northeast Sarasota County have started legal action on behalf of their community over concerns about urban sprawl. The petitioners and their other neighbors are against changes made by the county commission that would allow further expansion of a Lakewood Ranch project they say has already encroached into the area.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Athletes from all over compete in the Florida Senior Games

The Florida Senior Games saw athletes from all over compete in a plethora of sporting events last week in Pasco County. 2017 Florida Senior Games Athlete of the Year and Cape Coral native Mike Welter competed in Men’s Singles on Dec. 6, placing fifth in the 65-69 age group. Welter won three matches before falling in the consolation bracket to the eventual bronze medalist, Gayle Bradshaw, of Ponte Vedra.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Solstice retreat resort set to open in Punta Gorda

Robbin Webb sold her business and home in Virginia before investing in real estate a couple of years ago. She began by purchasing an Airbnb property in the Outer Banks in North Carolina and, most recently, a half-acre property about 5 minutes from downtown Punta Gorda. . Solstice, a new retreat...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
golfcoastmagazine.com

Next Chapter for the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort of Naples History Begins

The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples have been at the forefront of luxury travel on Florida’s Paradise Coast for two decades, and over that time have become a standout destination for discerning travelers and golfers. With a fresh new name that encompasses a broader experience, The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon is committed to its future with resort enhancements to be unveiled over the next few years including a new restaurant concept and guestroom renovation.
NAPLES, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman Stabbed 38 Times By Her Side Dude

Michael Douglas was arrested for murder Friday after he stabbed a woman he was pursuing romantically. The North Port police department say Douglas stabbed the woman 38 times. Back in September officers were called to investigate an apparent murder. When they arrived at the home police found a woman tied up with multiple stab wombs.
NORTH PORT, FL

