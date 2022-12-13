Read full article on original website
Residential parking back on the Cape Council agenda
Cape Coral City Council took another look at parking and storage in residential neighborhoods this week. The debate over what kinds of vehicles can be parked in driveways, storage of trailers and boats on residential property front and rear is not new. Mayor John Gunter said Wednesday he wants to...
The School District of Lee County to host recruitment event Dec. 15
The School District of Lee County is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, Dec. 15 to recruit for a range of instructional and non-instructional positions at Fort Myers Middle Academy, G. Weaver Hipps Elementary School and Manatee Elementary School in Lee County. The hiring event will be held from 9...
Temporary trailers out of reach for most
While nobody on Fort Myers Beach has yet been approved for a trailer, that doesn’t mean no one will. Many residents had hoped to receive a trailer on their property after Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie had stated at an informational meeting a few weeks after Hurricane Ian that the state had thousands ready to go in addition to Federal Emergency Management Agency trailers. However, many Fort Myers Beach residents are finding that their applications are being rejected due to the location of their properties in a flood plain. The state won’t provide trailers if FEMA rejects them.
Christmas Boat Parade set for Saturday
As a way to spread some holiday cheer this season — one where it’s needed more than most — residents have again organized a festive event for the city’s enjoyment. The Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association’s second annual Christmas Boat Parade will see a convoy of brightly lit and decorated vessels navigate Cape Coral canals.
Fort Myers man receives two life sentences for crimes against a child
A Fort Myers man has been sentenced to life sentences for sexual battery upon a child younger than 12 and lewd or lascivious molestation. Johnny Andrus Jackson, 32, also was sentenced to 15 years in prison for lewd or lascivious conduct. He was sentenced as a prison releasee reoffender and...
School District continues damage assessments
The overall impacts of Hurricane Ian on the School District of Lee County could be as high as $273 million to a low of $179 million, depending on the measures used. The school board was updated this week on its rough order of magnitude, the preliminary estimate of the overall impacts that Hurricane Ian left behind.
$50,000 contribution brings smiles
A leading international enterprise and Florida-native who found fame on one of TV’s most popular shows have teamed up to assist a local non-profit animal welfare organization. Amazon and Tyler Cameron, a “Bachelorette” alum and the show’s season 15 runner-up, visited the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers...
Young Five Program enrollment under way
Parents once again have the opportunity to enroll their child in the Young Five Program, providing an extra year of social and emotional development for students. Director of Elementary Curriculum Dr. Bethany Quisenberry said they offered the Young Five Program for the first year in 2021-2022, as COVID pushed them back a year.
Athletes from all over compete in the Florida Senior Games
The Florida Senior Games saw athletes from all over compete in a plethora of sporting events last week in Pasco County. 2017 Florida Senior Games Athlete of the Year and Cape Coral native Mike Welter competed in Men’s Singles on Dec. 6, placing fifth in the 65-69 age group. Welter won three matches before falling in the consolation bracket to the eventual bronze medalist, Gayle Bradshaw, of Ponte Vedra.
Scholastic’s ClassroomsCount helps educators build libraries
Scholastic’s ClassroomsCount campaign is helping two teachers in the School District of Lee County, with one being a teacher whose classroom was hard hit by Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “The hurricane has proved to be constant readjustment and it is a process to find all of our teaching...
