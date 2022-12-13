While nobody on Fort Myers Beach has yet been approved for a trailer, that doesn’t mean no one will. Many residents had hoped to receive a trailer on their property after Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie had stated at an informational meeting a few weeks after Hurricane Ian that the state had thousands ready to go in addition to Federal Emergency Management Agency trailers. However, many Fort Myers Beach residents are finding that their applications are being rejected due to the location of their properties in a flood plain. The state won’t provide trailers if FEMA rejects them.

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO