Rozzi Highlights Law Enforcement Safety Grants Benefitting Berks Communities
State Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, Thursday announced state grant funding that will help local law enforcement keep the communities they serve safe. The grants were approved Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency as part of a new Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program. “This funding will put...
ARL issues Code Blue for City of Reading
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Due to the anticipated cold temperatures, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:. December 17 from 12:00 AM to 10:00 AM. December 18 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 AM. December...
SUBURBAN NEWS: Chester County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program relaunches
Starting Monday, December 12, Chester County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) was relaunched with new eligibility guidelines to support individuals and families facing court-ordered eviction, a utility shutoff, or a need for security deposits to secure permanent affordable housing. “For those who struggle with the many factors that come...
11th District Receives Over $5 Million Community Safety Grant Funding
This week, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency announced that the 11th Senatorial District received a total of $5,160,209 in grant funding for community safety initiatives. The funding comes from a variety of different PCCD funding opportunities including the Non-Profit Security Grant Fund, Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds...
Passage of Funding Affirms Mayor Moran’s Support for Local Post-Secondary Institutions
In 2020, when Mayor Moran took office, he promised to focus on four pillars; safe streets and safe neighborhoods, education and workforce development, community and economic development, and responsible leadership. He continues to focus and is committed to improving the community at every opportunity. In 2021, the City of Reading...
The only overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County is fighting to stay open
Pottstown officials have ordered the last remaining overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County to close. Pottstown Beacon of Hope had to close The Warming Center’s doors on Friday — the same night the county declared a “Code Blue” cold weather emergency. It remained closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Holiday concert coming to Penn Street
READING, Pa. - Music, cheer and holiday treats will be the order of the day when Barrio Alegría and BCTV bring their Holiday Window Concert to downtown Reading on December 23. The festivities begin at noon in front of 401 Penn Street. The free event is an opportunity to...
Election officials announce possible fix for voting machine issue
READING, Pa. - At Thursday's election board meeting, county officials announced a possible solution for an issue that caused some voters to question the integrity of voting machines during the November election. Election officials say a small box in the upper left-hand corner of the selection screen is the likely...
Salvation Army of Reading distributes toys to 3,000 children in need
The Salvation Army of Reading distributed toys to adult family members in need Friday afternoon in Muhlenberg Township, so they can surprise their children or grandchildren this holiday season. Thanks to the generosity of the Berks County community, The Salvation Army was able to provide presents for 3,000 children whose...
Joe Jurgielewicz & Son Duck Farm 12-12-22
Host Robert Wert talks with Joey Jurgielewicz about his business, Joe Jurgielewicz & Son Duck Farm, on Berks Business. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale
BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
Crime Alert Berks annual Shop-with-a-Cop event spreads holiday cheer
The annual Crime Alert Berks County holiday Shop-with-a-Cop returned to Boscov’s North in Muhlenberg Township Thursday evening. Twenty-five elementary school students from various Berks County public and parochial schools were selected to participate in the event. Each student received a $100 Boscov’s gift card to buy presents for family...
Reading business owner requests $750K for new grocery store
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a presentation from city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez, who is asking for $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
Breakfast With Santa in and around Lancaster, PA: 3 Places to Go
If you have little kiddos who still believe in Santa, what's better than having breakfast with the man himself? This upcoming weekend, a handful of places in and around Lancaster County are offering various Santa events.
DA: Ex-official embezzled nearly $600k from Montgomery County school for family vacations, IVF treatment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - More than half a million dollars was stolen from a private school to help fund the extravagant lifestyle of a former senior administrator, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Katherine Paprocka, 36, has been charged with 29 felonies in connection to the theft of $579,000...
Code Blue issued in Montgomery County due to freezing temperatures
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County has declared a "Code Blue" Cold Weather Emergency for the area based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. "Code Blue" begins on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 8 p.m. and will end on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 9 a.m.
Kellogg’s confirms layoffs at Lancaster County plant
LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM)– Kellogg’s confirms it laid off some workers at its cereal plant in Lancaster County. That’s the same plant where hundreds of employees went on strike last year, calling for a fair contract for workers. In a statement, a company spokesperson says its staffing needs...
Police investigating restaurant burglary in Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who they say broke into a restaurant last week. Police say it happened overnight on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Family Fare Restaurant on Main Street in East Petersburg Borough. The thief allegedly took an unknown amount of coin change, […]
3 police departments in Schuylkill County get grants totaling over $1 million to buy cameras
More than $1 million in state grants will buy equipment for three county police departments. Frackville Borough was awarded $655,940 for a variety of equipment, including protective vests, security cameras, mobile radios and vehicles. Minersville Borough was awarded $64,530 to install a camera system on Sunbury Street. Pottsville was awarded...
Farmer Proposes Median Strips for Solar Projects Instead of Farmland
Berks County farmer Dave Brown admits to letting his mind wander whenever he’s on a tractor seat. About a year ago, as he was planting soybeans, Brown was contemplating the push to build solar facilities on farmland. While not disputing the merits of the renewable energy source, Brown struggled with the preferred location for the projects.
