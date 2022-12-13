ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

ARL issues Code Blue for City of Reading

CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Due to the anticipated cold temperatures, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:. December 17 from 12:00 AM to 10:00 AM. December 18 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 AM. December...
READING, PA
philasun.com

SUBURBAN NEWS: Chester County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program relaunches

Starting Monday, December 12, Chester County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) was relaunched with new eligibility guidelines to support individuals and families facing court-ordered eviction, a utility shutoff, or a need for security deposits to secure permanent affordable housing. “For those who struggle with the many factors that come...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

11th District Receives Over $5 Million Community Safety Grant Funding

This week, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency announced that the 11th Senatorial District received a total of $5,160,209 in grant funding for community safety initiatives. The funding comes from a variety of different PCCD funding opportunities including the Non-Profit Security Grant Fund, Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Holiday concert coming to Penn Street

READING, Pa. - Music, cheer and holiday treats will be the order of the day when Barrio Alegría and BCTV bring their Holiday Window Concert to downtown Reading on December 23. The festivities begin at noon in front of 401 Penn Street. The free event is an opportunity to...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Election officials announce possible fix for voting machine issue

READING, Pa. - At Thursday's election board meeting, county officials announced a possible solution for an issue that caused some voters to question the integrity of voting machines during the November election. Election officials say a small box in the upper left-hand corner of the selection screen is the likely...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Joe Jurgielewicz & Son Duck Farm 12-12-22

Host Robert Wert talks with Joey Jurgielewicz about his business, Joe Jurgielewicz & Son Duck Farm, on Berks Business. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
BAINBRIDGE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading business owner requests $750K for new grocery store

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a presentation from city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez, who is asking for $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Kellogg’s confirms layoffs at Lancaster County plant

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM)– Kellogg’s confirms it laid off some workers at its cereal plant in Lancaster County. That’s the same plant where hundreds of employees went on strike last year, calling for a fair contract for workers. In a statement, a company spokesperson says its staffing needs...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Farmer Proposes Median Strips for Solar Projects Instead of Farmland

Berks County farmer Dave Brown admits to letting his mind wander whenever he’s on a tractor seat. About a year ago, as he was planting soybeans, Brown was contemplating the push to build solar facilities on farmland. While not disputing the merits of the renewable energy source, Brown struggled with the preferred location for the projects.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy