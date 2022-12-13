ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples retail space sells for $6.75M

Siasconset Properties GP purchased a 16,820-square-foot retail space at 4300 Tamiami Trail N. in Naples from Brown Merged Trust Et Al for $6.75 million. David J. Stevens, CCIM, of Investment Properties Corp. represented the seller, and Charles Warner of Southern Land Co. represented the buyer.
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

Timeless Modern Residence in Naples, Florida Has Enormous Master Room and Premium Interior, Asking $15.8 Million

4453 Brynwood Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 4453 Brynwood Drive, Naples, Florida, has been thoughtfully and constantly updated by premier builder, Tony Palladino, who brings the modern elegance residence in Quail West estate. With a premium kitchen, sitting room, and elevator or stair access, the word “WOW” is used frequently during a tour of this home. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 11,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4453 Brynwood Drive, please contact Thomas Grifferty (Phone: 239-293-9560 ) & Kim Venezia Basa (Phone: 239-572-5212) at John R. Wood Properties for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bayside Estates community on the long haul toward recovery

When Debra Gingell heard that a Category 4 hurricane was headed toward her Bayside Estates home, she couldn’t take her eyes off the television. Gingell watched it all unfold from Maryland. “It wasn’t even two hours into the storm I got an email from my insurance company saying your...
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

$50,000 contribution brings smiles

A leading international enterprise and Florida-native who found fame on one of TV’s most popular shows have teamed up to assist a local non-profit animal welfare organization. Amazon and Tyler Cameron, a “Bachelorette” alum and the show’s season 15 runner-up, visited the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers industrial property sells for $7.2M

Horizon Equities purchased six buildings totaling 70,000 square feet of warehouse, showroom and office space at 4599-4607 Fowler St. in Fort Myers from Fowler Street Development LLC for $7.2 million. David Jennings of Alliance Realty Group represented the buyer and seller.
FORT MYERS, FL
GreenMatters

Florida’s Imperial River is Rising, Causing Problems for Surrounding Communities

In the City of Bonita Springs, Fl., residents must be ready to face the floods, as the Imperial River keeps rising. The Florida coast is confronting a harsh future — one that comes with sea-level rise, the erosion of the coastline, the flooding of rivers and inlets and streams, and communities in disrepair. The Imperial River, a waterway stretching from an inlet off of the Gulf of Mexico and through the City of Bonita Springs, Fl. has been steadily rising.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Urban sprawl: Rural residents in northeast Sarasota County sue over Lakewood Ranch expansion

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two longtime residents of rural northeast Sarasota County have started legal action on behalf of their community over concerns about urban sprawl. The petitioners and their other neighbors are against changes made by the county commission that would allow further expansion of a Lakewood Ranch project they say has already encroached into the area.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Shorebirds return to Sanibel, Captiva at record numbers post-Ian

Shorebirds are returning in record numbers to the beaches most devastated by Hurricane Ian — further good news for the large birding community in Southwest Florida. The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation recently completed its monthly shorebird surveys on the islands and found a noticeable spike in total bird numbers as well as a slight increase in species diversity.
SANIBEL, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

‘Twas the Boats Before Christmas

One of the most anticipated holiday events will occur on December 17th beginning at 6:00 PM when approximately 25 vessels decked out for Christmas will push off from the Factory Bay area and proceed eastward towards the Judge Jolley Bridge. From there they will circle by the Marco Island Yacht Club and proceed westward along the Marco River, hugging the shoreline until turning back into Factory Bay and past the Rose Marina.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Marconews.com

Christmas Island Style: Everybody loves a parade

Everybody loves a parade, they say, and Marco Island is certainly no exception. Saturday evening, thousands lined San Marco Boulevard under balmy skies and perfect temperatures, as the Christmas Island Style street parade paraded down the street. Dozens of companies, churches, organizations, dance troupes, marching bands and first responders waved to the crowds, performed for the judges at the reviewing stand, and tossed candies to kids along the route from Balfour Drive to Barfield.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples hotel reintroducing tiki bar and grill

The poolside tiki bar has a new name and a new face at Comfort Inn & Suites in Naples. . The renamed 3860 Tiki Bar & Grille launches Monday, Dec. 19, in front of the hotel off Collier Boulevard just south of the Interstate 75 interchange for Alligator Alley. . Comfort Zone...
NAPLES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Young Five Program enrollment under way

Parents once again have the opportunity to enroll their child in the Young Five Program, providing an extra year of social and emotional development for students. Director of Elementary Curriculum Dr. Bethany Quisenberry said they offered the Young Five Program for the first year in 2021-2022, as COVID pushed them back a year.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy