Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples retail space sells for $6.75M
Siasconset Properties GP purchased a 16,820-square-foot retail space at 4300 Tamiami Trail N. in Naples from Brown Merged Trust Et Al for $6.75 million. David J. Stevens, CCIM, of Investment Properties Corp. represented the seller, and Charles Warner of Southern Land Co. represented the buyer.
luxury-houses.net
Timeless Modern Residence in Naples, Florida Has Enormous Master Room and Premium Interior, Asking $15.8 Million
4453 Brynwood Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 4453 Brynwood Drive, Naples, Florida, has been thoughtfully and constantly updated by premier builder, Tony Palladino, who brings the modern elegance residence in Quail West estate. With a premium kitchen, sitting room, and elevator or stair access, the word “WOW” is used frequently during a tour of this home. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 11,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4453 Brynwood Drive, please contact Thomas Grifferty (Phone: 239-293-9560 ) & Kim Venezia Basa (Phone: 239-572-5212) at John R. Wood Properties for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Bayside Estates community on the long haul toward recovery
When Debra Gingell heard that a Category 4 hurricane was headed toward her Bayside Estates home, she couldn’t take her eyes off the television. Gingell watched it all unfold from Maryland. “It wasn’t even two hours into the storm I got an email from my insurance company saying your...
santivachronicle.com
Long List of Just Listed Properties on Sanibel, One on Captiva
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 12/7/22 to 12/13/22.
capecoralbreeze.com
$50,000 contribution brings smiles
A leading international enterprise and Florida-native who found fame on one of TV’s most popular shows have teamed up to assist a local non-profit animal welfare organization. Amazon and Tyler Cameron, a “Bachelorette” alum and the show’s season 15 runner-up, visited the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero hosts public information meetings for rezoning of Miromar Design Center, Golf Coast Driving Range
Two public information meetings were held Tuesday for the rezoning of Miromar Design Center and 19 acres on the Golf Coast Driving Range property at Estero’s planning, zoning and design board meeting. The 400,000-square-foot design center on the southeast quadrant of Interstate 75 and Corkscrew Road was zoned as...
Fort Myers Beach businesses that are now open post Hurricane Ian
The Fort Myers Beach Chamber has released a list of businesses that are now open. The list includes hotels, dining, retail shops, realtors, utility services, gyms, dental offices and community banks.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers industrial property sells for $7.2M
Horizon Equities purchased six buildings totaling 70,000 square feet of warehouse, showroom and office space at 4599-4607 Fowler St. in Fort Myers from Fowler Street Development LLC for $7.2 million. David Jennings of Alliance Realty Group represented the buyer and seller.
Florida’s Imperial River is Rising, Causing Problems for Surrounding Communities
In the City of Bonita Springs, Fl., residents must be ready to face the floods, as the Imperial River keeps rising. The Florida coast is confronting a harsh future — one that comes with sea-level rise, the erosion of the coastline, the flooding of rivers and inlets and streams, and communities in disrepair. The Imperial River, a waterway stretching from an inlet off of the Gulf of Mexico and through the City of Bonita Springs, Fl. has been steadily rising.
Urban sprawl: Rural residents in northeast Sarasota County sue over Lakewood Ranch expansion
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two longtime residents of rural northeast Sarasota County have started legal action on behalf of their community over concerns about urban sprawl. The petitioners and their other neighbors are against changes made by the county commission that would allow further expansion of a Lakewood Ranch project they say has already encroached into the area.
wlrn.org
Shorebirds return to Sanibel, Captiva at record numbers post-Ian
Shorebirds are returning in record numbers to the beaches most devastated by Hurricane Ian — further good news for the large birding community in Southwest Florida. The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation recently completed its monthly shorebird surveys on the islands and found a noticeable spike in total bird numbers as well as a slight increase in species diversity.
coastalbreezenews.com
‘Twas the Boats Before Christmas
One of the most anticipated holiday events will occur on December 17th beginning at 6:00 PM when approximately 25 vessels decked out for Christmas will push off from the Factory Bay area and proceed eastward towards the Judge Jolley Bridge. From there they will circle by the Marco Island Yacht Club and proceed westward along the Marco River, hugging the shoreline until turning back into Factory Bay and past the Rose Marina.
WINKNEWS.com
Department of Health taking action against rat-infested Punta Gorda Walgreens
Shoppers are on edge after rats were caught roaming a Walgreens in Punta Gorda. Now, the Charlotte County Department of Health has filed a complaint against the store with the Department of Agriculture after seeing the photos. The horrifying pictures show the rodents found by an employee at the Punta...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County community concerned about mining company’s proposed rezoning
A mining company has its eye on more than 200 acres near a community called Wild Blue off I-75 and Alico Road in Lee County. They are concerned not only about blasting but all the trucks and the danger to wildlife. The mining company can’t move forward with the project...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral seeing higher electric bills due to ‘power cost adjustment,’ natural gas increases
Have you noticed that you are paying much more for your LCEC power bill? It may be due to a ‘power cost adjustment.’. Some people are paying as much as ten times what they normally would, which is hard for many, especially those still dealing with the cost of Hurricane Ian.
Miami New Times
The 53rd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival Brings Awareness to Florida's Official Stone Crab Capital
If it's one thing Florida does better than almost any other state, it's fresh seafood. That's why it seems only fitting that the historic fishing village of Everglades City — the state's very own stone-crab capital — will soon become ground zero for all things Florida fish during the annual Everglades Seafood Festival.
Marconews.com
Christmas Island Style: Everybody loves a parade
Everybody loves a parade, they say, and Marco Island is certainly no exception. Saturday evening, thousands lined San Marco Boulevard under balmy skies and perfect temperatures, as the Christmas Island Style street parade paraded down the street. Dozens of companies, churches, organizations, dance troupes, marching bands and first responders waved to the crowds, performed for the judges at the reviewing stand, and tossed candies to kids along the route from Balfour Drive to Barfield.
Cape Coral residents struggling to adjust to city’s new watering schedule
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some Cape Coral residents are struggling to adjust to the city’s new watering schedule. It’s been six months since it was enacted. Its purpose is to keep the pressure of irrigation systems strong and the city’s 300 miles of freshwater canals high.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples hotel reintroducing tiki bar and grill
The poolside tiki bar has a new name and a new face at Comfort Inn & Suites in Naples. . The renamed 3860 Tiki Bar & Grille launches Monday, Dec. 19, in front of the hotel off Collier Boulevard just south of the Interstate 75 interchange for Alligator Alley. . Comfort Zone...
capecoralbreeze.com
Young Five Program enrollment under way
Parents once again have the opportunity to enroll their child in the Young Five Program, providing an extra year of social and emotional development for students. Director of Elementary Curriculum Dr. Bethany Quisenberry said they offered the Young Five Program for the first year in 2021-2022, as COVID pushed them back a year.
Comments / 0