Arizona State

tripsavvy.com

America's Regional Airports Are Disappearing. Who's to Blame?

In November 2020, Tweed New Haven Airport in southern Connecticut found itself without commercial service for the first time in nearly 90 years. American Airlines, which operated several flights a week through their American Eagle regional service, announced it was pulling out, leaving the airport abandoned. The news was not...
IOWA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Most Iconic Sandwich in Every State

It’s not hard to see what makes sandwiches so popular. Whether hot or cold, sandwiches are usually quick to make and always satisfying. They can make a full dinner, a working lunch, or a fast breakfast as you hurry off to work. (Here’s a list of the the best breakfast sandwich in every state.) And […]
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

College football recruiting: Meet the 32 five-stars in the 2023 class

The 247Sports recruiting and scouting team unveiled its updated 2023 rankings this week, complete with 32 five-star prospects for this recruiting cycle. 247Sports established itself as an industry leader in part because of its set number of 32 five-star prospects per cycle, a number that reflects the total first-round selections each NFL Draft.
GEORGIA STATE
tripsavvy.com

How the West Was Fun: What's Behind the Continued Rise Of the Western Getaway

In 1991, actress Patricia Wetting instructed her depressed on-screen husband, Billy Crystal, in the movie "City Slickers" to head west for a dude ranch vacation with fellow New Yorkers. Crystal's character, Mitch, was in the thick of a mid-life crisis. Wetting's Barbara supportively urged, "Go and find your smile." Fish-outta-water hilarity ensued, and life lessons were learned before audiences went back to planning their PTO in paradise or cosmopolitan city breaks.
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant

No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
travelnoire.com

Hyatt To Open Its Newest Adults-Only Resort In Mexico

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is making moves to strategically grow the brand in the regions of Latin America and the Caribbean. More than twenty luxury and lifestyle hotels and resort openings are planned through 2024 as demand for leisure travel increases. Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection of resorts offers immersive, elevated experiences where...
Surfline

California: 2022-23 Winter Outlook

Whether you’re after something big and scary or smaller and more approachable, wintertime in the Golden State offers plenty of options. Our third consecutive round of La Niña — what we call a “triple dip” — is poised to deliver quality surf in bunches while also serving up lengthy runs of below-average waves in between. Point Conception acts as a line of demarcation between solid swell to its north and more user-friendly swell for the spots nestled into the Southern California bight. That contrast will be sharp this season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tripsavvy.com

You Can Now Fly Nonstop From Miami to Paris for Less Than $220 Each Way

Fancy a weekend trip to France that doesn’t break the bank? French Bee, a low-cost carrier operating direct flights out of Paris Orly, is now offering nonstop service between Miami and Paris. But that’s not even the most exciting part—current fares start at $217 each way. Yes, you read...
MIAMI, FL
Thrillist

American Airlines Is Introducing New Long-Haul Flights for Summer 2023

Just last week, JetBlue announced an upgrade to its loyalty program that gets customers—including American Airlines travelers, too—more perks. Now, you can earn those "Tiles" toward upgrade certificates and pet waivers on one of AA's new long-haul flights. The carrier is adding four new international routes beginning in...
GEORGIA STATE
Lootpress

The Fastest-Growing Metropolitan Areas in the U.S.

The world population recently passed 8 billion, just 11 years after reaching 7 billion. But across the globe, more countries are experiencing slowing or declining rates of population growth. The U.S. is no exception. At the end of 2021, the Census Bureau announced that the U.S. population had grown by...
LOUISIANA STATE

