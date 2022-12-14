Read full article on original website
Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon judge handed guns rights advocates a victory Thursday and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines that was intended to curtail mass shootings on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling after...
Pennsylvania among states with the cheapest Pizza Hut pizza: study
A 2015 Los Angeles Times article found how where you live affects how much you pay for pizza, even if it’s a chain. This still stands today, as a recent study has revealed how the price of Pizza Hut vastly differs between states. Fortunately, those in Pennsylvania can be treated to some of the chain’s cheapest pies around.
Massachusetts town hires feds to kill coyotes for $5,000-$10,000
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance. Local officials said eight to 12 coyotes inhabit Nahant, a densely settled town of about 3,300 people on a...
Gov. Tom Wolf on COVID policies: ‘I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die’
HARRISBURG — As he prepares to leave office, Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s still turning over in his mind the decisions he made during the first, tumultuous months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die,” Wolf, a two-term Democrat, said...
N.J. legislator scolds colleagues for ‘name-calling, insults and smug responses’
In a rare speech from his lectern at the Statehouse in Trenton, one of New Jersey’s highest-ranking elected officials scolded fellow lawmakers Thursday for “hurling insults” and “name-calling” during recent voting sessions — and urged them to be more respectful to each other and their office.
Man charged in check-cashing scheme involving Pa. banks gets time-served sentence
WILLIAMSPORT – One of five individuals indicted in a multi-state check-cashing scheme has been sentenced to time served of 16 months. Peter Douglas, 42, of Detroit, on Tuesday told U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann he has no excuse for his behavior. Because Douglas was homeless when arrested,...
‘Sending the wrong message’: Pa. school board member refused to vote for ‘cis, white male’
A school board member of a district in Pennsylvania has resigned after comments she made during a recent meeting. The member refused to vote for a “cis, white male” for board president, claiming it would be “sending the wrong message.”. SIMILAR STORIES: Harrisburg school district leaning toward...
Former Pa. nurse accused of diverting, using medication, falsifying records: report
According to WJAC, authorities with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General say a former nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center is facing charges, and is accused of diverting and using medication while on the job, and falsifying patient records. An investigation into 47-year-old Elizabeth Buckins commenced in July because...
Christmas cupcakes; new bakery; mystery woman: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. High: 42; Low: 25. Rain, snow. Still unknown: A teen boy walking through a wooded area in Beaver County eight years ago stumbled upon the decapitated, embalmed head of an older woman. For several reasons, authorities still don’t know who she was.
PennLive.com
PETA blames Pennsylvania barn fire that killed 250K chickens on non-vegans
Thousands of chickens were killed after a fire broke out at a Lebanon County farm this week. Now animal rights group PETA is blaming their deaths on those who don’t follow a vegan lifestyle. SIMILAR STORIES: PETA asks for federal investigation into treatment of lab monkeys after Pa. crash,...
Toomey urges Senate to keep filibuster, warns GOP that party is ‘much bigger’ than one man
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said goodbye to the Senate on Thursday and told his colleagues to keep the filibuster while telling Republicans the party is “much bigger” than one man. A Lehigh County resident, Toomey did not seek re-election this year after two six-year terms. Lt. Gov. John...
Boaters missing from N.J. rescued 200 miles offshore by oil tanker crew
Two men who left New Jersey on a sailboat bound for Florida, then went missing for 10 days, were rescued Tuesday evening by the crew of an oil tanker over 200 miles east of Delaware, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, signaled the crew...
3 Pa. Christmas events named among the best in the nation
Three Pennsylvania amusement parks landed in the “10Best Theme Park Holiday Events” reader’s choice poll by USA Today. Coming in at No. 1 was SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration.
More people dying of sepsis, other common causes at Pa. hospitals, report card says
More people are dying while being treated for common ailments — including bloodstream infections, diabetes and abnormal heartbeats — at Pennsylvania hospitals than five years ago, according to a new annual report. The biggest increase involved blood infections, officially known as sepsis, with the mortality rate increasing by...
76-year-old Pa. woman charged in cold case after DNA disproves goose story | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pension costs for Pa. taxpayers to decrease next year for the first time in over a decade
For the first time in over a decade, the school employees’ pension system board delivered some good news to Pennsylvania taxpayers. The taxpayer-funded payroll contribution rate to support retired and current school employees’ retirement income in 2023-24 will drop by 3.6% and go up less than anticipated – no more than 2.19% – in each of the next five years.
