Oregon State

Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon judge handed guns rights advocates a victory Thursday and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines that was intended to curtail mass shootings on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling after...
Pension costs for Pa. taxpayers to decrease next year for the first time in over a decade

For the first time in over a decade, the school employees’ pension system board delivered some good news to Pennsylvania taxpayers. The taxpayer-funded payroll contribution rate to support retired and current school employees’ retirement income in 2023-24 will drop by 3.6% and go up less than anticipated – no more than 2.19% – in each of the next five years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
