FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Chronicle
Holiday Highlight: Take a Trip to Whoville in Napavine
Jadee and Michael Landry provided these scenes of his "Whoville" display in Napavine. It's located in the 300 block of Camden Way. The Chronicle will share holiday highlights like this now through Christmas. To be included, send photos and information to news@chronline.com.
KING-5
Bellevue woman re-invents hospital gowns to make health journeys easier
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue designer created a gender and size-inclusive line of gowns — but not the kind associated with red carpets. Tammera Mason’s gowns are for health journeys, made by her company Arkëras. “Honestly, I've never wanted to start a fashion line,” she said....
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - Washington
Black Diamond Cemetery, located in the small town of Black Diamond, Washington, has a creepy and mysterious history that has left many locals and visitors alike feeling uneasy.
Huskies Offer WSU QB Commit After Cougars OC Leaves for North Texas
Sam Leavitt from Oregon committed to playing collegiately in the Palouse last July.
KING-5
Two pianos make one big show at this revitalized Seattle nightspot
SEATTLE — Dueling pianos bring the party to the reborn Keys On Main in downtown Seattle. The musical nightspot re-opened less than two months ago in a new location, in the building formerly occupied by Re-bar. The redesigned interior took a year to bring to life and creates a lively space for the audience and performers to celebrate as one.
No more snow days for Seattle Public Schools as they turn to remote learning
SEATTLE — Snow days are now a thing of the past for Seattle Public Schools, at least for this school year. The district sent out a memo to parents this week saying snow days will now be remote instruction days. The memo stated that the decision was based off parent and staff requests to not extend the school year into July with makeup days. But some parents say they feel like their children were not considered in this decision.
historylink.org
Television History: Almost Live!
Almost Live! was a popular sketch comedy show that aired on Seattle’s NBC affiliate KING-TV from 1984 through 1999. Featuring local comics Ross Shafer and John Keister, the show poked fun at news stories and regional stereotypes, earned a loyal fanbase, and became a hit during the early 1990s – just as Seattle itself was ascending into national prominence. After 15 years on the air, Almost Live! was canceled in 1999 when KING came under new ownership. Just as the show’s popularity mirrored Seattle’s rise on the national stage, the show's demise reflected the end of an era in which the city was rapidly transformed by the tech industry. Several cast members, including Bill Nye and Joel McHale, went on to successful careers in the entertainment industry.
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington
For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
shorelineareanews.com
You can recycle burned out holidays lights
Are you replacing old holiday lights with energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) lights?. Don't throw out your holiday lights - recycle them!. These holiday lights recycling programs (list updated Nov. 2022), offered by retailers and other organizations, accept your old holiday light strands for recycling and send them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them.
realchangenews.org
‘I’m not choosing to live this way at all’
On Dec. 8, a rainy Thursday morning, Richard was getting ready to move. He lives in an RV with Samantha, his gorgeous and amicable husky, and he’d been parked at the somewhat improbable sounding — but very real — intersection of 34th Avenue Northeast and 35th Avenue Northeast in Lake City. He wasn’t moving for fun, of course, but rather because of a sweep.
theoldmotor.com
Third Ave. and Virginia St. Seattle, Washington 1936
This street scene is a late-1930s image, taken at the intersection of Third Ave. and Virginia St. in Seattle, WA. Amazingly after the passage of eighty-six years, all of the buildings in this view have survived except the Virginian Tavern, the first structure on the far right, which was replaced by a small one-story parking facility. Note the “White Garage” and the “It’s Buick Again” billboard on the buildings on the right-hand side of Third Ave.
KING-5
High praise for Puyallup pizza served from a Shell station - Fuel Up
PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s Puyallup’s best kept secret. “If you know, you know,” said Leena Kaur. The best pizza in town. At a Shell station on 84th Street East and Canyon Road. "So we're at Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart in Puyallup. It's owned by my...
KOMO News
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington
White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
Local philanthropists donate $100,000 to support investigative reporting across the Pacific Northwest
With local newspapers continuing to cut reporters and democracy itself under threat, Seattle philanthropists Lisa Mennet and Paul Joseph Brown redoubled their financial support of InvestigateWest, citing the nonprofit’s expanding portfolio of change-making reporting. This year, InvestigateWest added three full-time reporters, four part-time senior editors, four new board members...
KUOW
Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far
Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
Chronicle
Commentary: Washington Employers Shine in Annual Awards Ceremony
Washington is fortunate to be a state filled with strong, resilient, and innovative employers. We were reminded of that last month during the annual Association of Washington Business (AWB) awards ceremony in Tacoma. AWB handed out a record 13 awards at the Evening of Excellence gala Nov. 17 in categories...
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
q13fox.com
Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
Government Technology
Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA
(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
Washington fraternal twins accused of beating a young father to death
LACEY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man is in custody and his fraternal twin is still at large after a 36-year-old father was reportedly beaten to death in a hotel parking lot. On the night of Aug. 30, Lacey Police officers responded to a hotel in the 100 block of...
