Saluda County, SC

Columbia Star

Richland One Employee Profile

So much can happen in students lives in and out of school—they could be dealing with bullying, losing their home, or falling behind in their schoolwork. These issues can cause students to go through a lot of emotions they may not know how to handle. “No student is the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in overnight shooting in Columbia; another hospitalized

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Columbia. According to a preliminary statement from Columbia Police, the shooting happened on Lorick Circle and came to the attention of officers after a system used by the department to locate gunfire, ShotSpotter, picked up on it.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown police have uncovered a fraud, identity theft and counterfeiting scheme that netted an estimated $1.6 million. Police executed a search warrant at a home on the 5000 block of Vine Lane in reference to a fraud investigation involving identity theft and counterfeiting. Officials say Kayla...
GROVETOWN, GA
News19 WLTX

Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Woman accused of withdrawing over $2500 from unauthorized account

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is requesting the public’s help in locating a fraud suspect. According to investigators, on November 21st, the woman pictured, withdrew $2,850 from an account at Navy Federal Credit Union on Steiner Way without the permission of the account-holder, who lives in Maine. If you […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds

Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree. Walmart customers complain about double charges; …. Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree....
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the son of a suspect in the murder of an Aiken County woman. In August, Krystal Anderson was reported missing from her home in Aiken County. No one has heard from her since Aug. 20. Aiken County authorities earlier this week charged Anderson’s...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Gervais Street Bridge reopens after 'emergency rescue incident'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire and rescue crews in Columbia and West Columbia say a bridge that had been closed due to an emergency incident has reopened. According to Columbia-Richland Fire, the Gervais Street Bridge had been closed due to the incident, and officers from the Columbia Police Department were also called to the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Murder suspect arrested after standoff in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A murder suspect is now in custody after a standoff at a home in North Augusta. Investigators say that they were attempting to serve a warrant for the suspect around 5:00 pm Wednesday evening on Millstone Lane in the Walnut Grove Neighborhood. North Augusta Public Safety was asked to assist […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC

