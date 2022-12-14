Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
‘Mixing drugs and sweets’: SC student found non-responsive after eating cereal bar edible at school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 17-year-old student is in custody after deputies say they gave another student a marijuana edible. A student at a school in Newberry was found non-responsive but breathing on Monday. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says the student was experiencing effects from an edible marijuana cereal...
Columbia Star
Richland One Employee Profile
So much can happen in students lives in and out of school—they could be dealing with bullying, losing their home, or falling behind in their schoolwork. These issues can cause students to go through a lot of emotions they may not know how to handle. “No student is the...
WIS-TV
“Stay alert to stay alive”: Parent, school officials react to obscene and racist graffiti on school bathroom wall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two School District leaders are responding after racist and obscene images were drawn on a bathroom wall at Spring Valley High School. The district believes this was painted on Wednesday and the wall has been cleaned since then. A spokesperson for District Two says that...
abcnews4.com
Student found unresponsive at SC school after eating marijuana edible, teen arrested
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for the distribution of marijuana at Newberry Alternative School and is being detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. On Dec. 12, a student at Newberry Alternative...
FOX Carolina
Newberry County high school student arrested for giving another student marijuana edible
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Department reports a 17-year-old student has been arrested for distribution of marijuana after another student said they received a marijuana edible from them. Officials said, on Monday, December 12, a student had given another student an edible. The student then ate...
Suspected high-THC edible leads to student's arrest; another student hospitalized
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County authorities have arrested a 17-year-old and are warning the community after a student was found "non-responsive" from a marijuana edible they consumed, investigators say. The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred on Monday when a student at one of the county's...
abccolumbia.com
S.C. ranks 49th for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina is ranks 49th out of 50 states for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints compared to other states, according to a recent WalletHub report. Captain Heidi Jackson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says South Carolina’s ranking isn’t necessarily bad....
A canopy of lights on Main Street in Columbia, SC
The Main Street District installed 28,000 canopy lights to brighten up downtown Columbia.
abccolumbia.com
Unidentified man wanted in Lexington for allegedly leaving stolen property in taxi
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Police needs help identifying a man who allegedly left stolen property behind in a taxi and did not pay for his transportation fare. Authorities say the man was dropped off at the Hampton Inn in Lexington on Nov. 27. If you know the identity of...
One dead in overnight shooting in Columbia; another hospitalized
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Columbia. According to a preliminary statement from Columbia Police, the shooting happened on Lorick Circle and came to the attention of officers after a system used by the department to locate gunfire, ShotSpotter, picked up on it.
wach.com
S.C. Lawmaker calls on Code Enforcement to investigate insect-infested apartment complex
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It’s a story we first brought you Wednesday, tenants at an apartment complex in Columbia forced to move out due to what they call inhumane conditions. Now more are coming forward and there could be a light at the end of the tunnel. “We...
WRDW-TV
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown police have uncovered a fraud, identity theft and counterfeiting scheme that netted an estimated $1.6 million. Police executed a search warrant at a home on the 5000 block of Vine Lane in reference to a fraud investigation involving identity theft and counterfeiting. Officials say Kayla...
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
Woman accused of withdrawing over $2500 from unauthorized account
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is requesting the public’s help in locating a fraud suspect. According to investigators, on November 21st, the woman pictured, withdrew $2,850 from an account at Navy Federal Credit Union on Steiner Way without the permission of the account-holder, who lives in Maine. If you […]
WJBF.com
Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds
Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree. Walmart customers complain about double charges; …. Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree....
WRDW-TV
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the son of a suspect in the murder of an Aiken County woman. In August, Krystal Anderson was reported missing from her home in Aiken County. No one has heard from her since Aug. 20. Aiken County authorities earlier this week charged Anderson’s...
Man charged following church burglary
NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office have charged 34-year-old Matthew Christopher Temples for burglary second de
WRDW-TV
Suspect, 3 others sought for questioning over gunfire at Circle K
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for the suspect in a gunfire incident earlier this week at a local convenience store. Deputies responded just after 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to a Circle K at 3003 Deans Bridge Road to investigate a report of gunshots. They...
Gervais Street Bridge reopens after 'emergency rescue incident'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire and rescue crews in Columbia and West Columbia say a bridge that had been closed due to an emergency incident has reopened. According to Columbia-Richland Fire, the Gervais Street Bridge had been closed due to the incident, and officers from the Columbia Police Department were also called to the scene.
Murder suspect arrested after standoff in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A murder suspect is now in custody after a standoff at a home in North Augusta. Investigators say that they were attempting to serve a warrant for the suspect around 5:00 pm Wednesday evening on Millstone Lane in the Walnut Grove Neighborhood. North Augusta Public Safety was asked to assist […]
Comments / 0