Many years ago, Georgia Tech’s Office of the Executive Vice President (EVPR), the Institute for People and Technology (IPaT), and the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) made a significant investment of people and resources to create a HIPAA compliant, highly secure, data-rich resource named the Protected Health Data Infrastructure (PHDI) which is currently housed in the Coda data center at Tech Square and jointly operated by IPaT and GTRI.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO