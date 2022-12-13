Read full article on original website
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
‘Mean Girls’ musical star and choreographer dead at 32
Stephanie Bissonnette, who starred and choreographed the Broadway adaptation of “Mean Girls,” died Sunday at the age of 32. Bissonnette, who was in the ensemble of the show, had been part of “Mean Girls” from 2018 till the show’s closing in 2020 as well as being a part of Keith Urban’s “Never Comin’ Down” music video, reports E! News. “Our hearts are broken as the ‘Mean Girls’ community mourns the loss of Stephanie Bissonnette,” wrote the show on Twitter. “Our original Dawn Sweitzer, Stephanie was part of our Broadway company from our first performance to our last.” According to the show, the...
Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi Pose With Son Legendary, 5 Months, & Santa In Adorable Family Photo
Nick Cannon, 42, took his 5-month-old son Legendary to meet Santa Claus one week before Christmas. Zen’s mom Bre Tiesi shared an Instagram Story photo of the trio posing with Father Christmas on Sunday, December 18. Little Legendary was dressed in a cute yellow zip-up outfit and wore a festive Santa hat on his head. Legendary sat on Santa’s lap while Nick and Bre posed on either side of them.
