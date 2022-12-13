Read full article on original website
CP Holiday Train Makes Stop in Mahnomen Today!
Mahnomen, MN — The CP Holiday and is back on its rail and will return to the city of Mahnomen tonight after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CP Holiday Train, which is expected to arrive in Mahnomen at 4:20pm today, brings live music from recording artists Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott and more than dozen extravagantly decorated and illuminated train cars. But the Mahnomen community has decided to build off of Holiday Train tradition and make the day even more special. Mahnomen City Administrator Taylor Vonderharr welcomes the community for a special tree lighting ceremony, visits with Santa, a meal, and more!
Lake Park City Council News & Notes from December 12th Meeting
Lake Park, MN — The final meeting of the year was a busy one for the Lake Park City Council, who met on Monday, December 12th. At the meeting, the council held their truth-in taxation and set their final levy with an increase of 15%. Lake Park City Administrator Lonnie Nuener says this was the highest increase he’s ever seen, which is due in part to wage increases and upcoming projects.
Mahnomen EDA Receives Blandin Grandin for Free PC’s
Mahnomen, MN — Thanks to a grant from the Blandin Foundation, the Mahnomen County EDA will be able to distribute 50 PC’s to People free of charge. Mahnomen County Administrator CJ Holl says they were awarded the Blandin Foundation’s “Broadband for Communities” Grant aimed at increasing access to technology to the community.
City of Detroit Lakes Declares Snow Emergency
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The City of Detroit Lakes has declared a snow emergency beginning Wednesday. The city is reminding residents that during a snow emergency no parking is allowed on any City Street until the street has been completely cleared.
Dangers of shoveling wet, heavy snow
Wet, heavy snow like we’ve had with the recent snowstorm is great for making snowmen and snowballs. It can also lead to a heart attack. Dr. Sreejith Gopi with Essentia Health in Ada says shoveling wet, heavy snow is like a serious workout. Dr. Gopi continues comparing a gym...
70th Annual Norman County 4-H Awards Banquet
Ada, MN — The Norman County 4-H held their 70th annual 4-H Awards Banquet last month on November 20th at Zion Lutheran Church in Ada. As part of the annual awards banquet, they announced their annual Friend of the 4-H Awards as well as Business Appreciation Award. Linda Houglum with the Norman County 4-H says the Lee Eken family and Don & Ethel Petry was recognized for the Friend of the 4-H award and Zion Lutheran Church and Barrick Family Farm were recognized for the Business Appreciation Award.
Minnesota group opposed to abortion sues Bemidji man over $842K donation
A Bemidji man says his cognitively impaired father was taken advantage of by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), a leading group opposing abortion that is run by the husband of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn. John Charais of Forest Lake made a gift of almost $850,000 in February to...
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Beltrami Co. Receives 2022 County Achievement Award for Reset Program
The Beltrami County Reset program was recently recognized by the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) for their work with helping exiting jail inmates. On December 6, four counties across the state were recognized for their programs by the AMC. According to a press release from Beltrami County, the County Achievement Award was presented to counties that “exhibited excellence and innovation” in their areas. Award recipients are nominated by their counties and chosen by a committee of county officials. Beltrami County was one of four award recipients this year.
Suspect in Bemidji Armed Bank Robbery Dies by Suicide
The suspect in a Bemidji armed bank robbery who was being held at the Beltrami County Jail has died by suicide. A family member of Jesse Knight announced on Facebook that Knight died on Saturday afternoon. A Beltrami County source has confirmed the death to Lakeland News. Knight was arrested...
Large buck rescued after calling through ice in Minnesota river
Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a large buck that fell through the ice of a frozen river.
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery
BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
Inmate on life support after being found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail cell, says BCA
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Authorities say an inmate in northern Minnesota is on life support after he was found unresponsive in his county jail cell Wednesday morning.Staff at the Beltrami County Jail first discovered the stricken inmate at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was transported to a Fargo hospital.The BCA says it will release more information at a later time.
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
