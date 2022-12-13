Mahnomen, MN — The CP Holiday and is back on its rail and will return to the city of Mahnomen tonight after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CP Holiday Train, which is expected to arrive in Mahnomen at 4:20pm today, brings live music from recording artists Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott and more than dozen extravagantly decorated and illuminated train cars. But the Mahnomen community has decided to build off of Holiday Train tradition and make the day even more special. Mahnomen City Administrator Taylor Vonderharr welcomes the community for a special tree lighting ceremony, visits with Santa, a meal, and more!

MAHNOMEN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO