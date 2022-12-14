The Dodgers are the baseball version of the Wash and Brush Up Co. from the land of Oz. In leading the National League in ERA six straight years, they not only have ridden All-Star starters such as Clayton Kershaw, Walter Buehler and Julio Urías, but also succeeded in makeover projects with veterans, including Brandon McCarthy, Alex Wood, Rich Hill, Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson. Next appointment: Noah Syndergaard.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO