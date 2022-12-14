ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Boston

7 Raiders players to watch vs. the Patriots on Sunday

Despite their 5-8 record, the Raiders have multiple stars on each side of the ball. The Patriots will continue their playoff push on Sunday when they take on the Raiders in Las Vegas. Coached by former Patriots coordinator Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have had a crazy season and many believe...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clayton News Daily

USC’s Williams Names Most Exciting Call He Received After Winning Heisman

After USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, he received tons of congratulatory calls and texts. He was asked on Thursday who the most surprising person he heard from was, and after thinking about it for a minute, Williams had an answer: Super Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt Warner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

UGA Players Defend Jalen Carter After Todd McShay's Comments

Jalen Carter has been dominant force on Georgia's interior D-line ever since he first saw the field 3 seasons ago. In that time, Carter has gained attention from football fans, coaches, and even NFL scouts. So much so that he has been a projected top 5 draft pick for much of this season by numerous NFL analysts and scouts. However, one notable analyst recently voiced their concerns about the premier defensive lineman that could cause Carter's draft stock to fall.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury. White started the last three games, but was twice knocked out of the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. X-rays at the stadium were clear and he finished the game, but CT scans at a hospital revealed a fracture to his ribs on his left side. “A couple in a row,” White said, “that makes that area just kind of really vulnerable.”

