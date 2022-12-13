Read full article on original website
Related
rjbroadcasting.com
Mahnomen EDA Receives Blandin Grandin for Free PC’s
Mahnomen, MN — Thanks to a grant from the Blandin Foundation, the Mahnomen County EDA will be able to distribute 50 PC’s to People free of charge. Mahnomen County Administrator CJ Holl says they were awarded the Blandin Foundation’s “Broadband for Communities” Grant aimed at increasing access to technology to the community.
rjbroadcasting.com
Lakes Area Weather Announcements for Friday, December 16th
Aitkin – 2 Hour Delay; Buses on plowed roads only. Brainerd – 2 Hour Delay; No AM Fun and Friends, No AM Early Childhood Classes. Pequot Lakes – 2 Hour Delay; Kid Konnection running on time. Pillager – 2 Hour Delay. Pine River-Backus – 2 Hour...
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
rjbroadcasting.com
DNR Conservation Officer Reports – District 10 (Mille Lacs area)
CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked muzzleloader hunters who were taking advantage of additional snow cover. Ice anglers were checked and an increase in numbers of motorized vehicles was found on the lakes. Verkuilen also attended training and prepped gear for winter. CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) checked ice anglers on Mille...
lptv.org
Victim of Brainerd House Fire Identified
The victim who died in a house fire in Brainerd last Friday has now been identified. A press release from the Brainerd Police Department says 58-year-old Judith Meyer was found dead inside a home on the 700 block of 7th Ave NE in Brainerd. Police officials say the State Fire...
Lady At Wadena McDonald’s Asked Me “Am I Dead?”
Most Fridays, except the winter months, I travel up Highway 10 to the Detroit lakes area for the weekend. I usually make a pit stop at the Wadena McDonalds to grab a bite to eat before I finish my trek to the lake cabin. Last Friday, I opted to order...
rjbroadcasting.com
Aitkin County Board of Commissioners meeting from Tuesday, December 13th
The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday from the Government Center Board Room. The Board approved the Consent Agenda. The Board also approved County Assessor Mike Dangers resolution to purchase a new flight from Pictometry EagleView AerialPhotography for approximately $82,670. The County Attorney is still reviewing the contract. Facilities...
Snowmobiler Hurt in Crash in Morrison County
FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a snowmobile crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says 18-year-old Peyton Magney of Little Falls was driving a snowmobile in a ditch along Highway 115 near Fort Ripley when the snowmobile hit the railroad tracks and she was thrown from the vehicle.
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning for local area Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Pope, Stearns and Kandiyohi Counties. ...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday. ...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Little Falls Murder Still Divides Minnesotans 10 Years Later
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- It's been ten years since the murder of two teenagers rocked the town of Little Falls and divided the community over whether the killings were justified under Minnesota's castle doctrine. Byron Smith shot and killed 18-year-old Haile Kifer and 17-year-old Nick Brady after they had...
rjbroadcasting.com
McGregor School Board Work Session meeting from Monday, December 12th
The McGregor School Board held a work session meeting. Superintendent Brad Johnson relayed his recent meeting with non-certified staff:. Johnson detailed concerns about the football program at McGregor and talked about an upcoming parent meeting:. He voiced some optimism concerning the current junior high students:. Possible solutions bring their own...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Brainerd, MN
With the tagline “A City for All Seasons,” Brainerd is the seat of Crow Wing County in Minnesota. It’s the largest city in the county, with a population of 14,395 based on the 2020 census. You’ll find many things to do in Brainerd since the city and...
Comments / 0