TRI-COUNTY REGIONAL COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BOARD RENEWS SEVERAL CONTRACTS FOR 2023
The Tri-County Regional Community Corrections Board held a regular board meeting in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning. After the Call to Order, the board began with the approval of the monthly statistics review and a Statistical Reports Review of all departments for the month of November. Executive Director Andrew Larson reported the jail had 150 inmates, with 47 in for per diems. Their DOC work release numbers had six inmates, and U.S. Marshall’s inmates were at 15. They had 154 inmates for their average daily population for the month, with many still being there for awaiting trials, 36 for controlled substance use, and eight for drug possession. They were just under eight for DOC numbers and just shy of 13 inmates for their average daily population for U.S. Marshalls. The Probation Department had 81 new cases, with 58 being felonies.
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
Snow Totals From Tuesday Into Wednesday Morning
Quite a bit of snow fell last night with heavy and wet snow. Higher amounts were found west of the Red River, and lesser amounts east as expected. Fargo picked up with about 5-7 inches of snow, but amounts ranged from about 4 to 14+ inches of snow in eastern North Dakota. Check out the images attached below for snow reports.
70th Annual Norman County 4-H Awards Banquet
Ada, MN — The Norman County 4-H held their 70th annual 4-H Awards Banquet last month on November 20th at Zion Lutheran Church in Ada. As part of the annual awards banquet, they announced their annual Friend of the 4-H Awards as well as Business Appreciation Award. Linda Houglum with the Norman County 4-H says the Lee Eken family and Don & Ethel Petry was recognized for the Friend of the 4-H award and Zion Lutheran Church and Barrick Family Farm were recognized for the Business Appreciation Award.
Anti-abortion leader appalled Red River Women’s Clinic Director receives human rights award
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Anti-abortion advocates are stunned the Director of the Red River Women’s Clinic received a Human Rights Award from the Moorhead Human Rights Commission. Tammi Kromenaker was not at the City Council meeting Monday to accept the award. A representative with Pro Life Action Ministries...
Winter storm leaves North Dakotans with nowhere to go
Simply put, there's pretty much nowhere to go to this morning, and if you did go, you'd probably find your destination closed or impossible to reach.
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
Condemned House To Be Demolished Next Month in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo will proceed with the demolition of a condemned house that inspectors described as “uninhabitable and unsafe.”. The owner of the house at 924 5th Street South, Danial Curtis, has failed to get the necessary permits to comply with city codes. The city commission...
City of Detroit Lakes Declares Snow Emergency
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The City of Detroit Lakes has declared a snow emergency beginning Wednesday. The city is reminding residents that during a snow emergency no parking is allowed on any City Street until the street has been completely cleared.
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
West Fargo Public Schools Principal resigns after several complaints
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Public Schools principal has resigned. The West Fargo School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to release Jeffry Johnson from his contract. The district says at least one of two complaints against Johnson has been substantiated. Johnson, who had been Principal of Freedom Elementary...
GRAND FORKS POLICE LOCATE SUSPECT AFTER SEARCH ON CONTINENTAL DRIVE
On December 13, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a search warrant was served at an apartment located at 1800 Continental Drive in Grand Forks. The search warrant was obtained in order to allow officers to search a specific apartment for an individual wanted for felony arrest warrants from Cass County, North Dakota. Due to the criminal history of the wanted subject, the Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team was utilized for the search and arrest in order to ensure the safety of all involved. The subject was located and successfully taken into custody without incident.
Mahnomen EDA Receives Blandin Grandin for Free PC’s
Mahnomen, MN — Thanks to a grant from the Blandin Foundation, the Mahnomen County EDA will be able to distribute 50 PC’s to People free of charge. Mahnomen County Administrator CJ Holl says they were awarded the Blandin Foundation’s “Broadband for Communities” Grant aimed at increasing access to technology to the community.
Semi rolls on I-29 after hitting patch of ice
NEAR MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was hurt after losing control of a semi during wintry weather conditions on Tuesday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi was heading north from Fargo enroute to Grand Forks around 8:00 a.m. when the semi drove over an area of ice. The crash report says the driver lost control and rolled the rig.
CP Holiday Train Makes Stop in Mahnomen Today!
Mahnomen, MN — The CP Holiday and is back on its rail and will return to the city of Mahnomen tonight after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CP Holiday Train, which is expected to arrive in Mahnomen at 4:20pm today, brings live music from recording artists Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott and more than dozen extravagantly decorated and illuminated train cars. But the Mahnomen community has decided to build off of Holiday Train tradition and make the day even more special. Mahnomen City Administrator Taylor Vonderharr welcomes the community for a special tree lighting ceremony, visits with Santa, a meal, and more!
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 12, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Brooklyn Eileen Fay Nelson, 26, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Methamphetamine in School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Casey Norlan Johnson, 26, of Detroit Lakes for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of 3 grams or more of cocaine/heroin/methamphetamine. Michael Lee Bower, 35, of...
Blizzard And Winter Storm Warnings
Blizzard warnings have been issued west of the valley until 6:00 AM Friday morning. Along with a winter storm warning until 9:00 pm Thursday night, although I believe this may be extended into Friday morning similar to the blizzard warning or at least an advisory being issued. Blowing snow and...
Woman is injured in crash with deer in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--A crash on Monday evening has reportedly injured one person. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy. 210 in Otter Tail County. A Toyota Sienna was reportedly traveling westbound on Hwy. 210 when it struck a deer. Officials say the drive the...
Texas gang member sentenced to Federal Prison in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — On December 13, Joel Alejandro Quinonez — a 34-year-old from Puebla, Mexico, appeared before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte at the U.S District Court in Fargo — where he was sentenced for crimes related to drug trafficking. According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, on April 21, […]
