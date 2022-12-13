Halstad, MN — The United Valley Parish invites all to experience the story of the birth of Jesus in a life-like setting, albeit colder than it likely was in Bethlehem on that very special day. Their 11th annual Christmas in the Barn will be held this Sunday, December 18th at the Jeremy & Dawn Paulsrud Farm just across the river from Halstad. Faye Delong with the United Valley Parish, which includes the churches of Halstad Lutheran and Immanuel Lutheran in Hendrum, says the Christmas in the Barn service will include a live nativity, music, and more.

