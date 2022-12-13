ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Savvy Senior: How leg pains could be an early sign of heart attack or stroke

I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
Medical News Today

When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?

Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
Smartlifeinfo

Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain

A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
MedicalXpress

Redesigning diabetes technology to detect low blood sugar in older adults with diabetes and Alzheimer's disease

Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist April Savoy, Ph.D., a human factors engineer and health services researcher, is developing and testing user-friendly health information tools and technology designed to enhance accessibility and value to older adults with both diabetes and Alzheimer's disease, and their caregivers. Without numerous finger sticks, these tools and technology will be designed to provide patients, caregivers, and clinicians with glucose metrics needed to diagnose hypoglycemia and identify treatment options.
MedicalXpress

New guideline examines better ways to manage hypoglycemia in people with diabetes

People with diabetes are benefiting from advances in medications and technologies to lower their risk of hypoglycemia, according to a Clinical Practice Guideline issued today by the Endocrine Society. The guideline, titled "Management of Individuals with Diabetes at High Risk for Hypoglycemia: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline," was published...
News On 6

Medical Minute: Diabetes Prevention

Research shows that if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance of developing prediabetes increases by 46 percent. There are other ways to slow down the disease as News 9's Robin Marsh explains in this Medical Minute.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Obesity, Low Muscle Mass Linked to Kidney Risk in Type 2 Diabetes

A combination of obesity and low muscle mass — known as sarcopenic obesity — may make people with type 2 diabetes more likely to develop chronic kidney disease, according to a new study published in the journal Obesity. People with diabetes — type 1 or type 2 —...
Medical News Today

Women and men may receive different advice for heart disease prevention

New research suggests that doctors may treat women and men differently when it comes to preventing heart disease. The analysis shows that men were 20% more likely to be prescribed statins compared to women. Women were also 27% more likely to be advised to lose weight and 38% more likely...
HealthCentral.com

Is Estrogen Loss Behind Women’s Nearly Doubled Risk for Alzheimer’s Disease?

Here’s how a midlife drop of the hormone may have a ripple effect on women’s health—upping their overall risk for AD. Most women of a certain age are all-too familiar with the gifts (cue rueful laughter) of menopause: hot flashes, anxiety, night sweats, and aggravating challenges to sexy time, including vaginal dryness and loss of libido.
heart.org

Parkinson’s medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes

Teens with Type 1 diabetes who took bromocriptine, a medication usually prescribed to treat Parkinson’s disease, had lower blood pressure after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine. Participants taking the medication for one month also experienced significant improvements in aortic stiffness, a...
COLORADO STATE

