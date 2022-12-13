The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday afternoon at the Polk County Government Center. The board began the meeting by approving the minutes of their meetings on November 15, 22, and 29. The Consent items also included approving several payments to Johnson Controls for the Facilities Department. The first was in the amount of $6,738 for ADS & MUI Upgrade, the second in the amount of $1,418.20 for changing out leaking heating valves, and $1,000 for four-ball valves. The final item on the Consent Items was to approve a payment to Regents of the University of Colorado in Aurora, Colorado, in the amount of $70 for DANCE Training for Polk County Public Health. The board approved all items unanimously.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO