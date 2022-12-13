Read full article on original website
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
Winter storm leaves North Dakotans with nowhere to go
Simply put, there's pretty much nowhere to go to this morning, and if you did go, you'd probably find your destination closed or impossible to reach.
Deja Vu: Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead schools all announce closures do to Thursday storm
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite a break in the winter storm that's traveled across all of North Dakota, more snow is coming, meaning local schools are taking action once again. The Fargo Public School District has announced there will be no school Thursday due to the snow. Just as a makeup date was announced thanks to Wednesday's cancelation (April 10th), another makeup date for Thursday's day out has been set for Friday, May 26th.
Snow Totals From Tuesday Into Wednesday Morning
Quite a bit of snow fell last night with heavy and wet snow. Higher amounts were found west of the Red River, and lesser amounts east as expected. Fargo picked up with about 5-7 inches of snow, but amounts ranged from about 4 to 14+ inches of snow in eastern North Dakota. Check out the images attached below for snow reports.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE PERMIT FOR SECOND ELECTRICAL SUBSTATION IN WINGER
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday afternoon at the Polk County Government Center. The board began the meeting by approving the minutes of their meetings on November 15, 22, and 29. The Consent items also included approving several payments to Johnson Controls for the Facilities Department. The first was in the amount of $6,738 for ADS & MUI Upgrade, the second in the amount of $1,418.20 for changing out leaking heating valves, and $1,000 for four-ball valves. The final item on the Consent Items was to approve a payment to Regents of the University of Colorado in Aurora, Colorado, in the amount of $70 for DANCE Training for Polk County Public Health. The board approved all items unanimously.
City of Detroit Lakes Declares Snow Emergency
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The City of Detroit Lakes has declared a snow emergency beginning Wednesday. The city is reminding residents that during a snow emergency no parking is allowed on any City Street until the street has been completely cleared.
CP Holiday Train Makes Stop in Mahnomen Today!
Mahnomen, MN — The CP Holiday and is back on its rail and will return to the city of Mahnomen tonight after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CP Holiday Train, which is expected to arrive in Mahnomen at 4:20pm today, brings live music from recording artists Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott and more than dozen extravagantly decorated and illuminated train cars. But the Mahnomen community has decided to build off of Holiday Train tradition and make the day even more special. Mahnomen City Administrator Taylor Vonderharr welcomes the community for a special tree lighting ceremony, visits with Santa, a meal, and more!
Woman is injured in crash with deer in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--A crash on Monday evening has reportedly injured one person. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy. 210 in Otter Tail County. A Toyota Sienna was reportedly traveling westbound on Hwy. 210 when it struck a deer. Officials say the drive the...
Semi rolls on I-29 after hitting patch of ice
NEAR MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was hurt after losing control of a semi during wintry weather conditions on Tuesday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi was heading north from Fargo enroute to Grand Forks around 8:00 a.m. when the semi drove over an area of ice. The crash report says the driver lost control and rolled the rig.
VIDEO: Conditions vary in Jamestown, Bismarck, and Fargo
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watch video coverage of conditions across North Dakota Tuesday.
Blizzard And Winter Storm Warnings
Blizzard warnings have been issued west of the valley until 6:00 AM Friday morning. Along with a winter storm warning until 9:00 pm Thursday night, although I believe this may be extended into Friday morning similar to the blizzard warning or at least an advisory being issued. Blowing snow and...
United Valley Parish Christmas in the Barn Service
Halstad, MN — The United Valley Parish invites all to experience the story of the birth of Jesus in a life-like setting, albeit colder than it likely was in Bethlehem on that very special day. Their 11th annual Christmas in the Barn will be held this Sunday, December 18th at the Jeremy & Dawn Paulsrud Farm just across the river from Halstad. Faye Delong with the United Valley Parish, which includes the churches of Halstad Lutheran and Immanuel Lutheran in Hendrum, says the Christmas in the Barn service will include a live nativity, music, and more.
More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 is temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.
Fargo to move ahead with January demolition of condemned house after long conflict with owner
FARGO (KFGO) – The city of Fargo will proceed with the demolition of a condemned house. The City Inspections Department has dealt with the house for several years with no resolution. Danial Curtis, the owner of the house at 924 5th Street South, failed to get the necessary permits...
Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
Dangers of shoveling wet, heavy snow
Wet, heavy snow like we’ve had with the recent snowstorm is great for making snowmen and snowballs. It can also lead to a heart attack. Dr. Sreejith Gopi with Essentia Health in Ada says shoveling wet, heavy snow is like a serious workout. Dr. Gopi continues comparing a gym...
Tow and snow: preparations for winter storm in the valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It only takes a winter storm or two in the midwest to realize one of the most imortant things you can do is prepare. And while some are preparing by stocking up on groceries or show shovels, others are preparing to ensure that we’re able to get there. And Fargo Public Works says that their staffing is the best it’s been for some time, and that they will be able to work around the clock.
70th Annual Norman County 4-H Awards Banquet
Ada, MN — The Norman County 4-H held their 70th annual 4-H Awards Banquet last month on November 20th at Zion Lutheran Church in Ada. As part of the annual awards banquet, they announced their annual Friend of the 4-H Awards as well as Business Appreciation Award. Linda Houglum with the Norman County 4-H says the Lee Eken family and Don & Ethel Petry was recognized for the Friend of the 4-H award and Zion Lutheran Church and Barrick Family Farm were recognized for the Business Appreciation Award.
