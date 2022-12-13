Read full article on original website
Dangers of shoveling wet, heavy snow
Wet, heavy snow like we’ve had with the recent snowstorm is great for making snowmen and snowballs. It can also lead to a heart attack. Dr. Sreejith Gopi with Essentia Health in Ada says shoveling wet, heavy snow is like a serious workout. Dr. Gopi continues comparing a gym...
ABW School Board Recognizes Nancy Merkens for 25 Years of Service
Ada, MN — The Ada-Borup-West School Board held their regular monthly board meeting Wednesday evening… it was the final board meeting for member Nancy Merkens who has served on the school board for 25 years… this length of time includes serving as a board member For Ada, Ada-Borup and now Ada-Borup-West. Board chairperson Gretchen Rockstad presented Merkens with a plaque and words of appreciation with many thanks for the 25 years of dedication. After the meeting Jim Birkemeyer with R & J Broadcasting, Inc. had a conversation with Merkens beginning with her sharing some of the many.
CP Holiday Train Makes Stop in Mahnomen Today!
Mahnomen, MN — The CP Holiday and is back on its rail and will return to the city of Mahnomen tonight after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CP Holiday Train, which is expected to arrive in Mahnomen at 4:20pm today, brings live music from recording artists Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott and more than dozen extravagantly decorated and illuminated train cars. But the Mahnomen community has decided to build off of Holiday Train tradition and make the day even more special. Mahnomen City Administrator Taylor Vonderharr welcomes the community for a special tree lighting ceremony, visits with Santa, a meal, and more!
Mahnomen EDA Receives Blandin Grandin for Free PC’s
Mahnomen, MN — Thanks to a grant from the Blandin Foundation, the Mahnomen County EDA will be able to distribute 50 PC’s to People free of charge. Mahnomen County Administrator CJ Holl says they were awarded the Blandin Foundation’s “Broadband for Communities” Grant aimed at increasing access to technology to the community.
United Valley Parish Christmas in the Barn Service
Halstad, MN — The United Valley Parish invites all to experience the story of the birth of Jesus in a life-like setting, albeit colder than it likely was in Bethlehem on that very special day. Their 11th annual Christmas in the Barn will be held this Sunday, December 18th at the Jeremy & Dawn Paulsrud Farm just across the river from Halstad. Faye Delong with the United Valley Parish, which includes the churches of Halstad Lutheran and Immanuel Lutheran in Hendrum, says the Christmas in the Barn service will include a live nativity, music, and more.
70th Annual Norman County 4-H Awards Banquet
Ada, MN — The Norman County 4-H held their 70th annual 4-H Awards Banquet last month on November 20th at Zion Lutheran Church in Ada. As part of the annual awards banquet, they announced their annual Friend of the 4-H Awards as well as Business Appreciation Award. Linda Houglum with the Norman County 4-H says the Lee Eken family and Don & Ethel Petry was recognized for the Friend of the 4-H award and Zion Lutheran Church and Barrick Family Farm were recognized for the Business Appreciation Award.
Fertile City Council News & Notes from December 12th Meeting
Fertile, MN — The Fertile City Council held their final regular monthly meeting of the 2022 year on Monday night, December 12th where they set the final levy, approved water and sewer rate increases, and more. Fertile City Administrator Lisa Liden says their water fund is doing ok now, but there are a number of maintenance projects on the horizon, hence the need for the rate increase that will take effect in the new year.
