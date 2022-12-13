Raton High School would like to express our thanks and gratitude to all of the community organizations who sponsored our Career Convention as well as the presenters who shared their careers with our students. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, twenty-three careers were showcased at the RHS campus for the 3rd Annual Career Convention. Each career field presenter shared valuable information concerning what education is required to get into the field, what classes students should focus on in high school, etc. while also incorporating a “hands-on” activity for students. Each presenter spoke to 6 classrooms of students. It was an excitingly packed educational day for everyone and the information students received was invaluable. Students networked and made connections with members of the Raton community, and even a few received job offers!!

