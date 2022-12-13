Read full article on original website
CIMARRON MUNICIPAL SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING AGENDA Monday, December 19, 2022 10 am
(575) 376-2445 (575) 376-2442-FAX CIMARRON MUNICIPAL SCHOOLS. LIVE VIDEO ON CIMARRON MUNICIPAL SCHOOLS FACEBOOK PAGE. IV. Consider Approval of Agenda (Action) V. Consider Substitute Pay Revision (Discussion/Action) VI. Superintendent’s Contract Extension (Discussion/Action) VII. Executive Session. • Consider Purchase of Real Property. XIV. Consider Purchase of Real Property (Discussion/Action) XV....
Raton High School Expresses Gratitude to All Community Organizations who Sponsored Their Career Convention
Raton High School would like to express our thanks and gratitude to all of the community organizations who sponsored our Career Convention as well as the presenters who shared their careers with our students. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, twenty-three careers were showcased at the RHS campus for the 3rd Annual Career Convention. Each career field presenter shared valuable information concerning what education is required to get into the field, what classes students should focus on in high school, etc. while also incorporating a “hands-on” activity for students. Each presenter spoke to 6 classrooms of students. It was an excitingly packed educational day for everyone and the information students received was invaluable. Students networked and made connections with members of the Raton community, and even a few received job offers!!
In Loving Memory of Patricia A Andreatta
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrica (Patti) Andreatta of Trinidad,. Colorado. She was called to the Lord on December 9th, 2022. Patti passed away surrounded by. her loved ones at Memorial Hospital after battling a brief illness. She was born November 4, 1956, in...
