Typical. The Democrats can only hide the truth from the people for so long. Now they claim it's time to move forward after years of investing Trump with false accusations. We want to know what is on Hunter's laptop. Who is the big guy? How is he and his brother connected to Hunter's "business deals"?
Yes don’t you understand democrats can break laws … use Air Force 2 to get a Ukrainian gas deal for Hunter who used the money to feed the big guy . But just look the other way 🙈🙉
Both parties say when there's investigation about anything that 'the American people want to know'. Well WE want to know the truth. Democrats holding dog and pony show about January 6th, about Trump collusion with Russia, what's the truth about the Bidens and their connections with China. WE, THE PEOPLE WANT TO KNOW.
Comments / 93