TACOMA – On Tuesday, December 13, the Pierce County Council increased the area of marine shorelines protected from new pier and dock development on Pierce County marine shorelines by 52 miles with amendments to Pierce County’s shoreline development policies and regulations. The changes also include requirements for finfish and shellfish aquaculture for restoration purposes and a permit process for fencing within shoreline buffers and the Lake Tapps setback.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO