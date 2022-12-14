"𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝑜𝑛𝑙𝑦 𝑙𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑜𝑛𝑐𝑒, 𝑏𝑢𝑡 𝑖𝑓 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑑𝑜 𝑖𝑡 𝑟𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡, 𝑜𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑖𝑠 𝑒𝑛𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ." -- 𝑀𝑎𝑒 𝑊𝑒𝑠𝑡

True happiness in this life is when you find what contains you and you feel a sense of growth.I have found my own world in which my soul is refreshed every time I escape from this painful reality, in which I feel that I am not another person, here I remove all my masks and I do not care about anything but me.Here I bloom as if I have returned to an innocent child who only cares about her pleasure. Everything makes me happy in this area as if everything is mine.

And the good thing is that no one can take it away from me, it is mine and I made it myself. Every time life hits me with slaps, I only find myself here fighting myself to get over it, and that it is something that I absolutely do not deserve to care about, and if it does, it is only for two minutes, no more. In times of my brokenness, I have recovered here. And the personality that lives there, so I prepared it myself in order to be the best listener for me and the emotional vessel that I wish for me. It's upside down, my dear.

𝓦𝓻𝓸𝓽𝓮 𝓫𝔂 𝓗𝓪𝓷𝓮𝓮𝓷