ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odyssey

Upside Down

By hn_12y
Odyssey
Odyssey
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9SSp_0jhoXyDa00

"𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝑜𝑛𝑙𝑦 𝑙𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑜𝑛𝑐𝑒, 𝑏𝑢𝑡 𝑖𝑓 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑑𝑜 𝑖𝑡 𝑟𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡, 𝑜𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑖𝑠 𝑒𝑛𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ." -- 𝑀𝑎𝑒 𝑊𝑒𝑠𝑡

True happiness in this life is when you find what contains you and you feel a sense of growth.I have found my own world in which my soul is refreshed every time I escape from this painful reality, in which I feel that I am not another person, here I remove all my masks and I do not care about anything but me.Here I bloom as if I have returned to an innocent child who only cares about her pleasure. Everything makes me happy in this area as if everything is mine.

And the good thing is that no one can take it away from me, it is mine and I made it myself. Every time life hits me with slaps, I only find myself here fighting myself to get over it, and that it is something that I absolutely do not deserve to care about, and if it does, it is only for two minutes, no more. In times of my brokenness, I have recovered here. And the personality that lives there, so I prepared it myself in order to be the best listener for me and the emotional vessel that I wish for me. It's upside down, my dear.

𝓦𝓻𝓸𝓽𝓮 𝓫𝔂 𝓗𝓪𝓷𝓮𝓮𝓷

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Flirting: What Women and Men Like

Some ways of flirting are better than others at effectively communicating our interest to potential partners. Flirting behaviors that communicate an aspect of emotional commitment are often most appealing to women. In contrast, however, flirting behaviors that suggest physical and sexual interest are often most persuasive to men. Thus, by...
hotnewhiphop.com

Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating Changes For Women In Their Thirties

"I still need to ask somehow if he wants kids or not. I feel like in your early twenties, it's not something you bring up right away while dating, but in your thirties, it's different.At my age, I no longer have the luxury of waiting to ask a new prospect if he is on the same page as I am for the future."
Odyssey

The Worst Boyfriends in TV and Movies

This is a response to Top Book Boyfriends. Fictional men are complicated. Some of them are absolutely amazing, giving us unrealistic expectations for men and romance in real life. Others are awful and make us want to know how they're not in jail yet. Here is a list of some of the worst boyfriends to grace our screens. Spoilers ahead!
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Small Lies Will End An Otherwise Healthy Relationship

Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
Odyssey

5 TikTok Health Trends That Sucked Me In​

This is a response to "4 Ways Millennials Are Changing The Food Industry". I am not a registered dietician or licensed health professional, these thoughts and ideas are all my own opinions. If you want professional health advice, reach out to someone who is a licensed professional . 1. Intermittent...
Odyssey

To the Young Woman I was and Became in 2022

The start of 2022 you had it all planned out. And you've honestly accomplished a lot of those goals. But the unknown took some turns, and you were forced to adapt to the change left in front of you. New chapters began as lessons were learned. Your mind, soul, and heart have been at battles, but the joy through it all is that I continued to write my story. Every day was a choice a choice to love, a choice to forgive, a choice to seek career advancements, a choice to be grateful, a choice to be more vulnerable and communicate better with loved ones.
Odyssey

Why People-Pleasing is Inherently Selfish

This is a response to Meeting New People Will Expand Your Knowledge And Experience!. If you're a recovering people pleaser like me, you probably struggle to maintain healthy relationships. People pleasers are notoriously prone to codependency- a condition that severely hampers one's ability to have mutually beneficial relationships. When a people pleaser meets someone they like, we naturally want to, well, please them. But that behavior isn't as generous as it might sound.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: How To Tell When Someone Wants To Date Long-Term

When it comes to my relationship I tend to lean on the anxious side with constant overanalyzing and overthinking. You would think that after over two years the anxiety would settle down and for the most part, it has, but I still have my moments of self-doubt.
Jennifer Bonn

Positive motivation

What are the things in your life that make you excited and motivated to achieve some goals? Is there something that always works to push you out of a routine rut, or a mental funk? Here are a few ideas that work for me to inspire me and give me positive motivation.
Odyssey

A Silent Killer

Many of you have been following my journey in child life, but most of you don't know my story other than my grandparents battling cancer. When I was 6 my dad was diagnosed with Lyme Disease. Lyme Disease is something that is becoming more common, but many people don't know the effects that Lyme can play on a person's life. Many people don't know that it can be deadly. In my dad's case, it almost was. For our sake, he is still here 15 years later. The tole that his journey has played in my life has not only shaped me into who I am, but the way that I see so many people.
Odyssey

Christmas break is the best!

For most students, getting through the last month of school before Christmas break is very painful. Most of us are probably walking zombies dragging ourselves around from the countless nights spent staying up late studying. You have the fake Christmas break (Thanksgiving) where, at the end of, homework is still...
Odyssey

Six Lies Fed to Your Mind, By Your Mind.

Life is hard, and is even harder with a mental illness. Even if you aren't clinically diagnosed with depression or anxiety, in the hardest times of your life you can probably associate with several of these thoughts. Fear not, everyone else is thinking them too. Maybe we just need a big, loving, group therapy session (or six).
Odyssey

21 things I learned by 21

1. You probably won't marry your high school sweetheart or your first love. When your young and in love it seems like you have it all figured out and that you know what is best for you and your life. Sometimes plans simply change. It is a very simple process so don't make it more difficult than it needs to be. Life goes on. Looking back it will always hurt a little but wishing that person the best is a beautiful thing and it will set you free.
Odyssey

Odyssey

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Odyssey's mission is to affect positive social change by inviting people to share their perspectives, sharpen their opinions, and participate in meaningful conversations with others surrounding the topics they care about most. For more Odyssey content, sign up for our newsletter here: https://info.theodysseyonline.com/newsletter

 https://www.theodysseyonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy