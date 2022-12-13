Read full article on original website
Related
Valley Center students disciplined following taunts during game
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several students from Valley Center High School have “received consequences” as a result of their behavior during a basketball game between Valley Center and Topeka High School on Dec. 3. The school said it could not disclose the nature of the consequences. According to a joint press release from Ms. Rebecca Morrisey, […]
Area School Cancellations & Late Starts
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, December 13. Augustana University - Opening Late Tuesday 12:00 PM. Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - 2 HR Late Start. Bridgewater School District - Delayed Tuesday 10:00 AM. Brookings School District - Closed Tuesday. Canistota School District - CLOSED. Canton School District - CLOSED. Centerville...
Comments / 0