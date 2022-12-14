(Mesquite, NV) -- Suspected mail thieves nabbed...but not without a fight. Two people are in custody in Mesquite, after authorities there say they recognized a flatbed they say was used in the robberies in the drive-through lane of a fast food restaurant. Officers tried to stop it right there, but the driver sped off, nearly hitting two police cruisers exiting onto Old Mill Road where they almost hit a family riding their bikes on a sidewalk. Police did not chase, but an officer saw the truck abandoned a short time later on First South, with two suspects running away on foot. Police were able to catch Roger Jenkins and Lindsey Sarac. Both face a number of charges.

