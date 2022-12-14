Read full article on original website
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
$10M ‘Post Malone House’ In St. George Utah Is Now For Sale
A couple years ago, there were a lot of rumors swirling around Washington County that Post Malone was set to move to St. George Utah. The rumors may have started when the house was built on a road named "Post Malone Drive" by someone on google maps. Or maybe it just started because we're from Utah and gossip is kind of our thing.
No Injuries In Head On Crash In St. George
No one is hurt after a head-on collision between two cars in St. George. Authorities say it happened Tuesday night shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Dixie Drive and 540 North. Traffic was slowed as lanes were restricted for about 40 minutes after the crash. Officials say neither driver elected to go to the hospital.
Identities released on wrong-way double fatal crash in Beaver
BEAVER, Utah (KUTV) — The name of the drivers who died in a vehicle crash Sunday evening have been released. Caiti McNiven, 24, from St. George and Terry Neztsosie, 49, from Page, Ariz. were both killed on impact. Authorities with the DPS reported that they began receiving multiple calls...
UHP: Suspect found with 104 pounds of ‘personal use’ marijuana arrested in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver who reportedly told a Utah Highway Patrol trooper he had just enough marijuana for personal use was booked into jail after a search of his vehicle found 104 pounds. The UHP trooper first noticed an SUV, with a...
He Was Going How Fast? In The Snow? Really!?!
The morning commute was pretty bad for a lot of people today. LeVerkin, Toquerville and parts of Hurricane, plus Leeds and the entire Black Ridge got socked with snow. With the temperatures lingering in the high 20s and a bit of moisture in other places, there was also black ice and slick going for many southern Utahns.
60 mph winds blows over semi-truck on I-15
IRON COUNTY, Utah — 60 mph winds blew over a semi-truck on I-15 Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the truck blew over just north of Cedar City, at milepost 41. See footage of the incident below:. Video credit: Max Jacobsen. Trooper Mikki Tucker, with Utah Highway...
St. George PD: Watch out for ‘Dent Kings’
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George Police are warning about an unusual scam, so-called body men roaming parking lots demanding they repair your chassis. “Aggressive solicitation is a crime!” the department posted on social media Wednesday. “Please share this post and call police if...
Suspected Mail Thieves Caught in Mesquite
(Mesquite, NV) -- Suspected mail thieves nabbed...but not without a fight. Two people are in custody in Mesquite, after authorities there say they recognized a flatbed they say was used in the robberies in the drive-through lane of a fast food restaurant. Officers tried to stop it right there, but the driver sped off, nearly hitting two police cruisers exiting onto Old Mill Road where they almost hit a family riding their bikes on a sidewalk. Police did not chase, but an officer saw the truck abandoned a short time later on First South, with two suspects running away on foot. Police were able to catch Roger Jenkins and Lindsey Sarac. Both face a number of charges.
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers
The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
