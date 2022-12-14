Read full article on original website
Related
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
Here's How To Tell If You Have A Cold, Flu Or COVID-19 & How Doctors Tell The Difference
As temperatures continue to drop and winter takes hold, it's inevitable that more people will start feeling ill. With the common cold circulating, flu season on the rise and COVID-19 still in the mix, it can be hard to know exactly what's causing you to feel sick, especially since the majority of the symptoms overlap.
These Are the Top RSV Symptoms to Watch Out For—and How To Tell if It’s Really a Cold, Flu or COVID
When it comes to viruses, many of us are most worried about COVID, whether it's out of habit or because cases are expected to rise in the next few months. But flu cases are also way up, and there's another virus to be aware of—especially if you’re a parent of young children.
AOL Corp
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A chart compares the most common symptoms of each virus
Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
WebMD
Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?
Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
Urgent warning amid fears kids are being hit by Strep A and deadly viruses at same time
KIDS who catch viruses are more at risk of developing the potentially deadly Strep A, which is sweeping the country. It comes as nine children have died from the invasive form of the disease during the recent outbreak. The bug can cause many health issues, most of which are mild....
WSB Radio
RSV may be leveling off, but flu cases are still soaring. Here's the latest on respiratory viruses slamming hospitals.
An unusually early respiratory virus season continues to pummel the U.S., with a trifecta of RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases overwhelming hospitals. “This year’s flu season is off to a rough start,” Dr. Sandra Fryhofer, board chair of the American Medical Association, said during a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention press briefing on Monday. “Flu’s here, it started early, and with COVID and RSV also circulating it’s a perfect storm for a terrible holiday season.”
This flu season is bound to be historic, but masks can help, says the CDC
A face mask that can offer protection from respiratory infection. Deposit PhotosFlu, COVID-19, and RSV infections continue to put pressure on the healthcare system.
