ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Smith Placed On Waivers By Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are winning hockey games despite being amidst a very difficult salary cap crunch that continues to force them into certain cap-forced roster moves. There was another one of them on Sunday afternoon as veteran winger Craig Smith was placed on waivers by the Black and Gold, per a report from Elliotte Friedman.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals

Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Dodgers Sign Outfielder to Minor League Contract

Jones, an outfielder and pitcher, was a part of three minor league teams in 2022. For those three teams, he went 4-0 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 36 strikeouts, and allowed zero home runs in 22 games and 21 innings pitched. As an outfielder, Jones's last known stats were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LA Reportedly Tried to Sign Top Starting Pitcher on the Market

The Toronto Blue Jays signed RHP Chris Bassitt last week to a three-year, $63 million deal. However, they weren’t the only team in on him. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Angels were among the teams interested in the All-Star starting pitcher before he signed with the Blue Jays.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy