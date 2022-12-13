ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades

The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL

Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season

Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets

The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
DETROIT, MI
Dansby Swanson signs huge contract from NL team

Swanson had been consistently linked to the Cubs during free agency, with the team making it clear they were interested in free agent shortstops. Swanson was always viewed as the most likely target, even after the contracts handed out to Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa risked driving up his price further.
CHICAGO, IL
Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers opens up about relationship with Aaron Rodgers

IThe third round curse sure has been real for the Green Bay Packers lately. Not only is Sean Rhyan suspended for taking banned substances, but the Packers have also released 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers. Since being waived by the Packers, Rodgers signed with the Houston Texans. Last week, he had four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. In that single game, he had more yards and touchdowns than he had in his one-and-a-half seasons in Green Bay. Now, we can go back and forth on what went wrong, or if the Packers should have made that pick. That is not the point here. The point is that since leaving, Rodgers made some very interesting comments about his relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Red Sox Insider Confirms A Major Free Agency Rumor

The Boston Red Sox are probably a bit worse than when the 2022 season ended. Yes, they have signed Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen plus other relievers, but they lost perhaps their best player in Xander Bogaerts, and that definitely hurts. In fact, the Red Sox missed out on almost...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals

Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
What was said during halftime that sparked historic Vikings comeback?

Kirk Cousins had overcome a 24-point deficit already in his 11-year NFL career, so staging a 33-point comeback presumably wasn’t as daunting of a task for him as one might think. In a recent interview with MMQB’s Albert Breer, Cousins recalled a sure level of calmness in Minnesota’s locker...
Yankees sign frisbee-throwing relief pitcher to new contract

Having lost several bullpen arms this off-season, the New York Yankees still need to allocate a bit of attention toward bolstering that specific unit. Adding Carlos Rodon to the starting rotation undoubtedly gives them one of the best in baseball, but simply signing Tommy Kahnle to a two-year deal isn’t enough to smooth over their bullpen losses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. is 'going to join us'

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones can't seem to agree with himself about how close he actually is to signing Odell Beckham Jr. this month. "Odell’s going to join us," a seemingly confident Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today for a piece updated Friday afternoon. Jones then expressed some doubt about that comment.
DALLAS, TX
Chicago Bears add two pass catchers to active roster vs. Eagles

The Chicago Bears added two players to their active roster for Week 15. The Chicago Bears had several pass catchers dealing with injuries this week. The Bears ruled wide receiver, Chase Claypool, out for the Bears’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury. Tight end Trevon Wesco was ruled out as well. With wide receiver, Darnell Mooney lost for the season due to injury, the Bears needed to add players to the active roster for their game Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
Bill Belichick has brutal reason for not calling Hail Mary vs. Raiders

Bill Belichick had a brutal reason for not calling for a Hail Mary pass on the New England Patriots’ final play of regulation on Sunday in their Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left. New England...
Braves trade pieces left following Sean Murphy deal

The Braves already had a weak farm system prior to the Sean Murphy trade, but the deal sent a handful of prospects to Oakland and Milwaukee — William Contreras, Justin Yeager, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas. Contreras’ departure hurts the most out of the bunch, while Salinas and Muller’s respective potential was intriguing. Murphy’s production should pay dividends. Unfortunately, the roster still has holes, chiefly shortstop and left field. With the free agent market thinning as we get deeper into the offseason, teams will be turning to the trade market to tweak rosters. And the Braves still have pieces left that should intrigue other clubs.

