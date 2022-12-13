DA Sanguedolce gives status update on paper shortage probe

Sanguedolce

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce provided a status update Tuesday on his office’s pending investigation of Nov. 8 general election paper shortages that caused widespread issues at polling places.

Council also continued whittling down the proposed 2023 budget Tuesday. Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo said initial estimates are that the tax increase is now down to 2.8% to 3.1%, but council members are awaiting a firm figure from the budget/finance division.

Sanguedolce was at the meeting due to the budget but brought up the election investigation because several citizens questioned why the county has not yet answered their questions about the cause of the paper problem a month after the election.

The DA said he accepted requests to complete the investigation, and this is a unique situation because the public doesn’t usually know about pending investigations in his office, as they are typically criminal matters revealed at the time of arrest.

While this investigation is in the public eye, Sanguedolce said he doesn’t have the luxury of providing regular updates at county government meetings.

He assured the public his office is taking the investigation seriously. Every detective in his office is involved in some capacity, and they are in the process of speaking to “literally hundreds of witnesses,” the DA said.

Sanguedolce said it is important to complete the investigation correctly, not quickly.

Councilman Brian Thornton asked Sanguedolce if the investigation is primarily focused on the “criminal element” as opposed to “housekeeping” in the election bureau.

The DA said the main issue is whether any criminal laws may have been violated, but the state election code allows his office to investigate any issues that create confusion or problems in elections. The office usually does not get involved in non-criminal matters because it is not the office’s policy to direct administrative matters with the election bureau or board, he said. However, Sanguedolce said he thought it would be more efficient for his office to conduct this entire investigation so one entity would know the full scope. Having different entities handle separate pieces would cause confusion and possibly duplicate or compromise efforts, he said.

Budget

Council spent more than two hours Tuesday reviewing and approving new budget amendments proposed by Council members Tim McGinley, LeeAnn McDermott, Carl Bienias III, Gregory S. Wolovich Jr. and Lombardo.

Council had previously reduced the tax hike from 6.75% to 5.25% before Tuesday’s further cuts.

The budget adoption has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday, which is the final planned council meeting for the year and also the deadline for council to approve a budget under the home rule charter.

Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle said council members and interested observers can attend the meeting remotely Thursday if warranted to to a predicted snowstorm. Instructions for remote attendance are posted under council’s online meeting link at luzernecounty.org .

A council majority also agreed Tuesday it will not be reactivating a $5 vehicle registration fee, which had been proposed by prior county manager Randy Robertson to generate funds for infrastructure repairs.