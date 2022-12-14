The Philadelphia Eagles have some tough calls to make next offseason. The NFL’s constant dedication to attaining parity is part of what makes it so popular. The worst teams pick first in the next NFL Draft. Franchises that need a game-changer can sign one during the free-agency frenzy. As easy as it has been to fall in love with this Philadelphia Eagles team, the reality is it will be impossible to keep it together as currently constructed for another run in 2023.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO