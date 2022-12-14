ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Lane Johnson headlines a list of six injured Philadelphia Eagles

Weeks pass and so do months. The dates on the calendars change. Preparation for the next opponent always leads to a game before that contest is forgotten and the Philadelphia Eagles begin preparing for another clash. Each week brings a constant, however. Every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at about 4 p.m. EST, eyes are glued to our timelines and the notifications we receive on our cellular devices to catch a glimpse of the latest injury report. Unfortunately, the NFL’s best right tackle, Lane Johnson, lands on Week 15’s list on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HipHopDX.com

Gillie Da Kid & Wallo Awarded Keys To The City Of Philadelphia

Gillie Da Kid and Wallo have been awarded keys to their hometown of Philadelphia. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosts shared the honor on their respective Instagram pages on Thursday (December 15), with a photo alongside Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and Gillie’s wife Gene. “I just got one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

7 Philadelphia Eagles who need to be offered extensions relatively soon

The Philadelphia Eagles have some tough calls to make next offseason. The NFL’s constant dedication to attaining parity is part of what makes it so popular. The worst teams pick first in the next NFL Draft. Franchises that need a game-changer can sign one during the free-agency frenzy. As easy as it has been to fall in love with this Philadelphia Eagles team, the reality is it will be impossible to keep it together as currently constructed for another run in 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy