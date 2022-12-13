Read full article on original website
Related
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
citynewsgroup.com
Dunkin’ Unveils Newest Next Generation Restaurant of the Future in Colton
On Wednesday, November 30, Dunkin’ opened its doors to its newest Next Generation restaurant in Colton, CA. Now, people who live and work in Colton can run on Dunkin’ faster and more conveniently than ever before at this new Next Gen restaurant located at 1320 E Washington St., Colton, CA.
ukenreport.com
Home for the Holidays Showcases Pet Adoptions
Home for the Holidays is Final Special Event of 2022. The final adoption event of 2022 — Home for the Holidays — begins Saturday at 10 a.m. at Animal Services’ shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms. The Home for the Holidays special features free adoptions for...
menifee247.com
Community shows support for family of Clarissa Lewis
The following is a message from the cheer moms of Liberty High School regarding the sudden passing of Liberty student and cheerleader Clarissa Lewis and ways the public can support the family:. As many are aware, Clarissa Lewis (aka Rissa) lost her young and precious life in the tragic accident...
foxla.com
Students at middle school in Riverside hospitalized after consuming edible marijuana
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Three students in Riverside were hospitalized after consuming marijuana, police said. Riverside Police officers responded to Loma Vista Middle School on Arlington Avenue Thursday morning after three students became sick. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. According to the school resource officer, the students...
Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up
A homeless encampment set up on the sidewalk along Crossley Road between the PetSmart and Walmart in Palm Springs has been cleaned up. Palm Springs police Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza said they have been receiving complaints about over the last three weeks about people camping in tents in the area. Araiza said Walmart staff met with The post Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up appeared first on KESQ.
Redlands Fire Department surprises family in need for holidays after father passes away from cancer
The Redlands Fire Department partnered with ABC7 to surprise a family in need during the holidays.
Fontana Herald News
Large crowd enjoys Fontana Christmas Parade; see photos
Large crowds enjoyed the Christmas Parade and the Festival of Winter in downtown Fontana on Dec. 10. On a cool but sunny morning, thousands of residents lined the streets to watch the parade, which was organized by the Exchange Club of Fontana. Several marching bands, dance groups, car clubs, sports...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Fontana, CA
You’ll find Fontana in San Bernardino County, Southern California. It’s the second largest city in the county and offers locals and visitors several community events and activities. The city’s location is unique, nestled against the mountains and sitting 50 miles east of Los Angeles. It makes for...
localemagazine.com
8 New Restaurants to Check Out This Season in Greater Palm Springs
Hungry for Something Fresh? Make a Reservation at One of These New Restaurants in the Desert. With its booming food scene and cities like Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Joshua Tree—each with its own unique flavor—it’s no surprise that Greater Palm Springs has become a beloved resort destination over the years. Although it may be known for its midcentury modern design and Old Hollywood charm, the Greater Palm Springs area is more than just a window into the past. Much to the delight of locals and visitors alike, there are always new restaurants popping up in the area, and this season is no different. Here are eight new restaurants for you to try on your next day or night out in the desert.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Moreno Valley, CA
Moreno Valley in Riverside County, Southern California, has a dynamic and vibrant community. The city is bursting with life, culture, and beauty that amazes anyone who steps foot in it. It offers various activities you can enjoy and many attractions to explore. Here are just a few free things to...
Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated
Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Opens Winter Warming Centers
The City of Palm Springs is opening warming centers as valley temperatures start to hit the lower 40’s. Community Action Partnership of Riverside County and the City of Palm Springs have opened 3 locations around the city to allow people to get a break from the cold. The Tuesday...
citynewsgroup.com
Crafton Hills College Confirms New Bachelor's Degree Program
Crafton Hills College (CHC) is thrilled to announce the approval of a new Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Care, continuing the college’s legacy of proactively meeting the workforce readiness needs for the Inland Empire and beyond. This will be the first bachelor's degree program to be created, approved,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Our Desert Past: McQueen
Screen icon Steve McQueen was no stranger to the Coachella Valley. Palm Springs was home to the screen legend and his family from the late 60’s through early 70’s. His first wife, Niele Adams McQueen remembers those days with NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall in this edition of Our Desert Past.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
localemagazine.com
9 New Places to Shop, Eat and Explore on Palm Desert’s El Paseo
In the heart of the Coachella Valley exists the famed El Paseo avenue, featuring nine blocks of shops, restaurants and unique businesses, making it the ultimate destination for all things entertainment and leisure. With more than 220 businesses, ranging from high-end stores, art galleries and fine-dining restaurants to one-of-a-kind boutiques and casual happy hour hotspots, this Palm Desert destination is always bustling with things to do. And over the past year, El Paseo has welcomed several new businesses and activations for your enjoyment! Here’s an inside look at what’s new on El Paseo.
Meet James Morelos, Founder of Palm Springs’ Mojave Flea Trading Post
The peak of a pandemic might not seem like an opportune time to open a business, but for James Morelos, it was perfect. With an eye for vintage and the original, the maker’s market veteran turned his roving pop-up concept into a permanent Palm Springs fixture just under two years ago — and it became an instant overnight success.
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside restaurants sell for $4.2 million
Three restaurants in Riverside have been sold for $4.2 million. The fast-food establishments, all next door to each other, were sold in separate transactions, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which brokered both deals. Plant Power, at 3940 University Ave., covers 2,250 square feet and sold for...
Former CVUSD employee accused of inappropriate relationship with teen to stand trial
A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant must stand trial on a felony and misdemeanor charge, a judge ruled today. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, was charged with one felony count of sending harmful matter to seduce a The post Former CVUSD employee accused of inappropriate relationship with teen to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0