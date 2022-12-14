ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 3 Cowboys stepped up the most to avoid chaos vs Texans

By Mike Crum
 2 days ago
The Houston Texans thoroughly outperformed expectations against the Dallas Cowboys, and Dallas badly underperformed. A game that had more than a two-touchdown spread in favor of the Cowboys needed a goal-line stand and a 98-yard drive to pull out the victory.

An opening touchdown drive from Dallas, followed by a three and out for the Texans had this game looking like the blowout it was supposed to be early. Then KaVontae Turpin muffed a punt and the momentum turned with a recovery by the Texans.

From there the game became a back-and-forth, poorly-played battle that saw the Cowboys revert to many issues they have had during the Kellen Moore era. The team had a lack of pre-snap motion, Tony Pollard only had ten carries in the run game, and Dalton Schultz and Noah Brown had one less target in the pass game than CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Tony Pollard combined.

Dallas didn’t play a very good game, but at the final whistle they escaped with a victory. Here are the three stars that helped the Cowboys win back the Governor’s Cup from their in-state rivals.

Demarcus Lawrence

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

One play can definitely cause a player to be a star of the game. Demarcus Lawrence did it once already this season by causing a fumble against the Detroit Lions on the one-yard line with Detroit going in for the go-ahead touchdown. Dallas went on to outscore the Lions 14-0 the rest of the way and it ended up in a blowout victory. This time Lawrence made the play that probably saved the game for the Cowboys though.

Back up right tackle Josh Ball had just got his QB hit mid-throw, causing Prescott to toss his second interception of the game. This set up the Texans with a 1st-and-goal at the four-yard line, already leading 23-20. A touchdown would’ve put Houston up two scores with under five minutes to play, sealing the victory for the massive underdog.

The Texans just threw the ball from the four, down to the one-yard line and on third and goal, Houston tried to run at one of the best rush-defending defensive linemen in the league. Lawrence shed the block of extra offensive lineman Charlie Heck, then beat the block of tight end Teagan Quitoriano and ankle tackled Rex Burkhead for a two-yard loss.

Dallas would hold on fourth down and the rest was history. One enormous play gets Demarcus Lawrence the third star of the game.

Leighton Vander Esch

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Vander Esch might not have had that memorable play that stands out as a game changer, but he played the best, most complete game of anybody on either side of the ball for either team. He was all over the field and will had the most positive plays upon review.

He had more total tackles than the next two highest total tacklers on the team combined and amassed more solo tackles than the other four players that play linebacker in Dan Quinn’s system combined. His lone tackle for a loss came at one of the clutches moments in the game as well, two plays before the Lawrence tackle-for-loss that earned him the third star of the game.

When an entire team underachieves, it opens up a solid game to look like a star performance. Vander Esch, known as the wolf hunter, was definitely playing like an animal all over the field Sunday against the Texans and that complete game earned him the second star of the game.

Dak Prescott

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Prescott started off hot leading the Dallas offense for two touchdowns in the first three drives. Then for whatever reason the offense, including Prescott stalled and the would-be blowout became a knockdown, drag out battle to the final play.

The next seven drives for the Cowboys included two three and out punts, two interceptions, two field goals, and a turnover on downs. The first interception led to TD for the Texans, and the turnover on downs set them up for a field goal. In that stretch Houston outscored Dallas 10-6.

After an enormous stop by the Cowboys defense that kept them in contention for the game, Dak Prescott led his team on a game winning drive that went 98 yards on 11 plays. Dak was 6-for-7 for 89-yards passing and added two rushes for 15 yards. His single incompletion was a dropped TD pass to Michael Gallup.

He took a below-average performance and pulled out an elite game-winning drive, hitting throws between the Cover 2 defense Lovie Smith prefers, like the big play to a diving Noah Brown.

This precision on the final drive to win this game is what earned Prescott the top star of the game.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

