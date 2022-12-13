Read full article on original website
Valley Hospitals Seeing Significant Increase In COVID Patients
As we crowd the shopping malls and grocery stores, and gather for holiday parties, there has been a marked increase in the number of people across the Valley becoming infected with the coronavirus, and having to be hospitalized. The Texas Department of Health Services counts more than 1,100 new coronavirus...
3 COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported three deaths in the county between Tuesday and Thursday. A Donna woman in her 50s, a McAllen man in his 60s and a Weslaco man in his 60s were listed as those who died. This raises the county’s death toll to […]
CCSO: Carrizales Rucker inmate dies after medical complications
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizales-Rucker inmate was transported to a local hospital Friday where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. On Dec. 16, the inmate was taken to the hospital following what officials say was a medical emergency. CCSO officials confirming he later passed away due […]
High school students help couple with health issues of ‘serious concern’
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two high school students participating in a Community Health Fair in Mission are being praised by local officials after a health screening revealed a couple was in need of immediate medical attention. Lindsey Gonzalez and Adriana De La Garza, health science students from Mission Veterans Memorial High School, were helping conduct […]
Valley locals asked to watch for runaway livestock
The weather has been wet and cold these past couple of days, you probably won't want to be out in the elements wrangling up outdoor pets and animals. Make sure they are secured. Teo Martinez, also known as Hidalgo County's Cowboy, says he has been busy responding to runaway livestock...
Adopt an Angel organization to distribute toys on Christmas Day
A lot of Valley cities are hosting toy drives. Channel 5 News spoke with a representative of Adopt an Angel, who is putting on their 10th year toy drive in Edinburg. "I know at one point we've all been there, we've all struggled," Adopt an Angel organizer Anita Salas said. "It's just trying to give back to the community."
Hidalgo County residents raise concerns over stray dogs in their neighborhood
Residents in a rural Hidalgo County neighborhood say the amount of stray dogs popping up there is becoming too much to handle. “What we do is we feed them,” Betty Ramirez said. “We come here every day at about 5:30, and they come to us, and they're extremely hungry."
Multiple outages reported throughout the Valley
More than 1,900 homes are without power Saturday. According to the Magic Valley Electric Cooperative outage map, more than 1,600 customers in the Las Milpas community in Pharr are affected by the outage. AEP reports 322 outages throughout Cameron and Hidalgo counties as of Saturday evening. The outages come the...
Holiday drunk driving campaign continues
This holiday season, if you choose to drink something a little stronger than eggnog, officers want you to plan ahead and get a sober driver. "We want motorists to know that drunk driving is preventable, you have options that do not include getting behind the wheel after you've been drinking alcohol," McAllen Police Department Lt. Joel Morales said.
City of Pharr to host Trash Bash
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr invites the public to join in on the city’s Trash Bash. Pharr Public Works will host the Trash Bash from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday or until containers are full. The city will be accepting bulky trash and eight scrap tires per household. Refrigerators, concrete and hazardous material will […]
City of McAllen hosts 21st Annual Toy Drive
The city of McAllen held their 21st Annual Kids Toy Drive Saturday morning. The McAllen Police Department and community volunteers hosted the event. Some officers told Channel 5 News that some families lined up for toys as early as 2 a.m. Kids were given a bag of candies along with...
Cocaine Seizure had Candy Wrapping
EDINBURG (News Release) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotic smuggling events in two days, resulting in four arrests. On December 13, RGV agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers observed a vehicle in Mission suspected of migrant smuggling. A DPS trooper conducted a vehicle stop and agents conducted an immigration inspection on the driver, who was found to be in the country illegally. Agents discovered 73 grams of cocaine in the vehicle, some of which was concealed in candy wrappers. DPS seized the narcotics and took custody of the driver and passenger to face state charges.
Men increasingly living alone in Brownsville, data indicates
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce might have you checking on your Brownsville buddies. They could be lonely— or at least have so much more room for activities. By choice or not, the overall percentage of people living alone in Brownsville has been increasing faster than all but one […]
Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas
Yesterday I wrote an article about hundreds of migrants being released every day near the southern border with Mexico. Fox News had posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas. The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.
Feds: Brownsville man ‘with no criminal history’ sentenced for drug trafficking
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was ordered to prison on Wednesday for attempting to transport cocaine through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. Jonathan Martinez, 27, was ordered to serve two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas announced in a news […]
Texas driver tried to smuggle cocaine in candy wrappers, feds say
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers discovered cocaine concealed in candy wrappers during a vehicle stop in Mission. On Tuesday, agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, suspected a vehicle in Mission was smuggling migrants, authorities said.
FBI warns of scam calls in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The FBI sent out a warning to alert the residents of Brownsville of recent scam calls. According to a tweet sent out by the FBI, multiple people have called to claiming they missed a call from the FBI office. The tweet stated it appears to be a scammer who spoofed the […]
Car crashes into Weslaco restaurant
A Weslaco business is closed for the day after a driver slammed their car into it Thursday. The Weslaco Fire Department responded to Gordita's Dona Lula, located just off Frontage and Westgate, at around 9 a.m. Weslaco fire Chief Antonio Lopez says the incident was not intentional.
HCSO: Teens robbed Stripes at knife-point for money, 5 Mike’s Hard Lemonades
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager from Mission who authorities alleged stole money at knife-point as a woman grabbed five Mike’s Hard Lemonades at a Stripe’s convenient store recently had his day in court. The man was granted deferred adjudication, records show. The case originated in August when the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two […]
