Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Grandfather dives into lake on his birthday: "God takes care of me"Amy ChristieLaconia, NH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Related
25 people now facing charges in Merrimack Valley-based ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ trafficking enterprise
LOWELL, Mass. — A total of 25 people, many of whom are from the Merrimack Valley, are now facing charges in connection with the “Cocaine Cowboys” drug trafficking enterprise after state police announced four additional arrests Thursday. Garrett McCann, 23, Chad McCann, 29, Zaeqwan Rodriguez, 19, and...
Transgender worker denied coverage alleges discrimination
CONCORD, N.H. — A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington-based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation and space exploration industries, asks...
WCVB
Federal indictment describes NH resident's alleged role in sending restricted technology to Russia
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A New Hampshire home was used as a waypoint for repackaging electronics and other high-tech gear before it was illegally shipped onward to Europe and, eventually, to Russia, according to a federal indictment. In a plot dating back to at least 2017, the group is accused...
thepulseofnh.com
Merrimack Resident Arrested For Allegedly Being Involved In Russian Smuggling Ring
A Merrimack resident is in some serious legal trouble after being arrested for his alleged involvement in a Russian smuggling ring. According to prosecutors, Alexey Brayman is one of several people who is charged in connection with this federal investigation. The group is accused of purchasing millions of dollars worth of military and dual-use technologies from United States companies and shipping them to Russia. Brayman turned himself in yesterday and is due back in court in February.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire to receive $15 million in settlement with Walmart over opioids
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire will receive millions of dollars from Walmart over the next year in a settlement over the company's sales of opioids. Walmart is accused of not monitoring how opioids are being distributed. The New Hampshire attorney general announced that the state would join a national...
Boston 25 News
25 Investigates: Woburn orthopedic surgeon facing criminal charges after alleged misconduct
WOBURN, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned a former Woburn orthopedic surgeon is now facing criminal charges after being accused of sexually assaulting patients back in 2016. Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh started hearing from alleged victims of Doctor James Devellis nearly six years ago. Those victims, teenage...
A Massachusetts parent arrested for threatening to harm Concord’s school superintendent
CONCORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts parent has been ordered to stay in their home after they were charged with threatening to harm the superintendent of Concord’s public school district, according to police. Police said John Grace, 53 of Concord, was arrested on Monday after making specific threats to...
CBS News
ATM torn apart in robbery attempt at Chase bank in Concord
CONCORD - Concord Police say someone tried to steal an ATM in town early Thursday morning. An alarm went off at the Chase bank on Main Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived minutes later, they found the drive through ATM had been ripped apart. It's not clear yet...
NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan
President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
whdh.com
Man arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing an Amazon truck in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An Amazon truck stolen in Manchester, New Hampshire, ended up in the town of Derry after a suspect pushed out its driver and crashed it miles away before being arrested. Shawn Cadieux, 38, is facing a Class-A Felony charge of Theft by Unauthorized Taking after the...
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
WMTW
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
Police on North Shore seize drugs in packages ‘almost identical’ to popular brands of candy
SALEM, Mass. — Police on the North Shore are warning students, parents, and school officials to be on the lookout for drugs in packaging “almost identical” to popular brands of candy following a recent bust. Officers executing an arrest and search warrant on at a home on...
Lowell Police Add More Busts In Operation That Took On 'Cocaine Cowboys'
Lowell police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan revealed new charges and more arrests as part of their three-year investigation to break up one of the area's most prolific drug gangs called Cocaine Cowboys.Officials arrested 21 people in connection with several simultaneous raids police c…
WMUR.com
K9s sweep correctional facility in Manchester after 3 suspected inmate overdoses
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three inmates at the Valley Street Jail are back behind bars after getting treated for suspected overdoses. The incident prompted Joseph Costanzo, Hillsborough County Department of Corrections superintendent, to search the facility Wednesday for any drugs that were smuggled in with help from Manchester police K9s.
thepulseofnh.com
Suspected Overdoses At Jail
Authorities are investigating multiple suspected overdoses at the Valley Street Jail. Staff say three inmates have recently overdosed, prompting Manchester police to search the facility for drugs. Jail officials say it is possible for drugs to be smuggled into the facility even with security measures in place. It is unknown if any illegal substances were found during the search.
Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson at Home Spared Murder Conviction
A North Texas jury on Thursday found Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, concluding a long-awaited trial to determine whether the former Fort Worth cop was justified in firing his gun during a welfare check that went awry.The jury, which was made up of eight men and six women, reached their decision after two days of deliberations. They were tasked with deciding whether Dean was guilty of murder, manslaughter, or innocent all together. None of the jurors were Black.Dean, who faces between two and 2o years in prison, will have a sentencing hearing Friday at...
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
WCVB
Nuclear watchdog group raises concerns over concrete cracks at New Hampshire plant
SEABROOK, N.H. — A nuclear watchdog group is voicing concerns over cracks in cement at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant in New Hampshire. The nuclear watchdog group C-10 Research and Education Foundation has petitioned the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to take more steps to ensure the safety of cracks in cement at the Seabrook plant.
Comments / 0