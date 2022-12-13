ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Boston 25 News WFXT

Transgender worker denied coverage alleges discrimination

CONCORD, N.H. — A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington-based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation and space exploration industries, asks...
BARRINGTON, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Merrimack Resident Arrested For Allegedly Being Involved In Russian Smuggling Ring

A Merrimack resident is in some serious legal trouble after being arrested for his alleged involvement in a Russian smuggling ring. According to prosecutors, Alexey Brayman is one of several people who is charged in connection with this federal investigation. The group is accused of purchasing millions of dollars worth of military and dual-use technologies from United States companies and shipping them to Russia. Brayman turned himself in yesterday and is due back in court in February.
MERRIMACK, NH
CBS News

ATM torn apart in robbery attempt at Chase bank in Concord

CONCORD - Concord Police say someone tried to steal an ATM in town early Thursday morning. An alarm went off at the Chase bank on Main Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived minutes later, they found the drive through ATM had been ripped apart. It's not clear yet...
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan

President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
fox4news.com

Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
HALTOM CITY, TX
thepulseofnh.com

Suspected Overdoses At Jail

Authorities are investigating multiple suspected overdoses at the Valley Street Jail. Staff say three inmates have recently overdosed, prompting Manchester police to search the facility for drugs. Jail officials say it is possible for drugs to be smuggled into the facility even with security measures in place. It is unknown if any illegal substances were found during the search.
MANCHESTER, NH
TheDailyBeast

Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson at Home Spared Murder Conviction

A North Texas jury on Thursday found Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, concluding a long-awaited trial to determine whether the former Fort Worth cop was justified in firing his gun during a welfare check that went awry.The jury, which was made up of eight men and six women, reached their decision after two days of deliberations. They were tasked with deciding whether Dean was guilty of murder, manslaughter, or innocent all together. None of the jurors were Black.Dean, who faces between two and 2o years in prison, will have a sentencing hearing Friday at...
FORT WORTH, TX
themainewire.com

Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland

Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
MANCHESTER, NH

