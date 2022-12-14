CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - Carl Junction High School head football coach Doug Buckmaster plans to retire at the end of the school year. "I've been doing this for 37 years," Buckmaster says in a phone call with KOAM Wednesday night, "My mindset right now is that I want to figure out what life is like outside of football...see what it's like to be away and be retired."

