koamnewsnow.com
#6 Colgan cruises by Riverton for 4-0 start
PITTSBURG, Kan. - (WATCH) #6 Colgan tops Riverton 60-27 Tuesday night to get to 4-0 this season. Lily Brown lead the way for Colgan with 18 points. Freshman Jakayla Davis scores 16 for the Panthers, while Lauren Torrance adds 9.
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction claims Mustang Classic championship
ANDERSON, Mo. - (WATCH) The Carl Junction girls claim the Mustang Classic championship at McDonald County High School Wednesday night, beating Bentonville West 69-40. Kylie Scott leads the way for Carl Junction with 19 points. Dezi Williams adds 18, while Destiny Buerge scores 11. The Bulldogs are now 8-1 this...
koamnewsnow.com
MSSU men top Central Missouri for third straight win
JOPLIN, Mo. - (WATCH) Missouri Southern tops Central Missouri 82-74 Tuesday night for their third straight win.
koamnewsnow.com
Lions suffer first loss of season to #17 Central Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. - (WATCH) #3 Missouri Southern suffers its first loss of the season Tuesday night, falling to #17 Central Missouri 73-71. Lacy Stokes posts 31 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists for Missouri Southern. The Lions are now 11-1 this season, including 4-1 in the MIAA.
koamnewsnow.com
Buckmaster announces retirement as Carl Junction head football coach
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - Carl Junction High School head football coach Doug Buckmaster plans to retire at the end of the school year. "I've been doing this for 37 years," Buckmaster says in a phone call with KOAM Wednesday night, "My mindset right now is that I want to figure out what life is like outside of football...see what it's like to be away and be retired."
KAKE TV
Group plans to open Whataburger locations in Wichita, Lawrence in 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A franchise group confirmed it's opening a Whataburger location in Lawrence in 2024 and that it also hopes to open the first of many Wichita locations the same year. KMO Burger's website says the address of the Lawrence location is to be announced, but it's...
Both Kansas Basketball teams are ranked in both polls.
For the first time since 2013, the Jayhawks are ranked in both that AP and Coaches Poll on both the men's and women's sides.
koamnewsnow.com
Wild Cat Wednesday: Check-out incubators
It's Wednesday and that means it's time to sit down with the K-State Extension Office for another Wildcat Wednesday. This week we meet Katie Townsend from the K-State extension office. She sat down with Tawnya to talk about how educators can check out an incubator to teach their students how chicks hatch.
fourstateshomepage.com
Renovation planned for downtown Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg City Commission met tonight (12/13) to discuss several items on their agenda. Commissioners heard from “DVLP Redevelopment Projects,” who presented them with a $4.8 million plan to renovate three downtown buildings. The buildings are located at 902, 113 and 117 North Broadway.
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
koamnewsnow.com
A Kansas elementary school donates to PALS Animal Shelter
PARSONS - Ks. - Bartlett Elementary School in Kansas, donated to a local animal shelter. "I think the spirit of Christmas was with my class because their excitement for giving was just amazing," said Hannah Haraughty, a Bartlett Elementary Teacher. The kids donated toys and food to the shelter. "Intake...
Indiana basketball: Three Jayhawks to stall in Saturday’s showdown
No. 14 Indiana basketball travels to Lawrence, Kansas, to go head-to-head with No. 8 Kansas on Saturday, and the Hoosiers need to stall multiple Jayhawks. Since 1980, Indiana basketball is 2-6 (.250) in head-to-head matchups against Kansas, with two of their wins coming in the past three games. Since 1992, the Hoosiers have played against a top-10-ranked Jayhawks squad, with wins in two of those six games.
koamnewsnow.com
Pete's celebrates funds raised for local CASA Organizations
PARSONS, Kan. - Pete's today hosted an awards ceremony in Parsons, Kansas to celebrate funds raised that benefit children in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma. The fundraiser is held in Pete's Locations throughout the Month of October, according to officials. Because Pete's has locations in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, funds raised...
KSHB 41 welcomes Cassie Wilson to weather team
KSHB 41 News is proud to announce Cassie Wilson as the newest addition to its Kansas City weather team.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin hotel to be demolished
JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years. The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: new trails in Joplin, Carthage youth wins contest
JOPLIN. Mo. - On Tuesday, December 13th, the Joplin Trail Coalition discussed its accomplishments from this past year as well as how they intend to positively impact the community going forward. Some of the discussion involved the Coalition explaining their improvements, such as adding cement access on Fountain Road or...
koamnewsnow.com
Local Veterinarian sees rise in dog flu
PITTSBURG, Kan. - A local veterinarian is seeing more cases of the flu in dogs than previous years. Doctor Brandy Lawrence with Broadway Animal Hospital in Pittsburg says in the past two weeks they have seen around 30 dogs that have been positive with the flu. Knowing your dog and...
ballparkdigest.com
Gentrification fears raised at downtown Royals ballpark forum
In the first public forum to gauge public feelings on a new downtown Royals ballpark, new details on the project were shared, as some Kansas City residents expressed fear that the multiuse project would lead to gentrification. Gentrification is one of those terms that’s seen as a bug by some...
koamnewsnow.com
Dog pack dumped in local town
CHANUTE, Ks - A group of dogs were found wandering the Chanute area seven months ago. ---- another group of dogs were dumped again in the Chanute area. We reached out to the Neosho County Sheriff's office, and they said they are not investigating at this time. KOAM talked with...
koamnewsnow.com
Crumbl Cookies opens in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - Anticipated more than a year and now it is coming to fruition! Crumbl Cookie opens Friday in Joplin. Hello Joplin!🍪 Introducing cookies as you’ve never experienced before! Join us in our Grand Opening celebration for our Joplin store! Doors open Friday, December 16th from 8 am until MIDNIGHT! Join us as we bring friends and family together over the world’s best box of cookies.
