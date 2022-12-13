Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Pedestrian in Sterling struck and killed by train
A man was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday morning in rural Sterling. On Dec. 14th, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway of an incident involving a pedestrian and a train in an area of US 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling, according to a Wednesday release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Victim Identified in Fatal Wednesday Crash at Highway 13 & Mt. Vernon Road
A rush hour accident in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning has left one person dead. A two vehicle accident on the east side of Cedar Rapids was reported to authorities just after 7:45 Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff's Department says they were called to the corner of Highway 13 and...
KCRG.com
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
ourquadcities.com
Pedestrian killed in crash Tuesday evening
A woman was killed Tuesday evening in a crash in the area of Locust Street and Bridge Avenue in Davenport, according to a news release from Davenport Police. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the area for a crash involving a pedestrian and a single vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2001 Lexus SUV was headed west on East Locust Street when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway west of the intersection, the release says.
KWQC
Sheriff: 1 dead after being hit by a train in rural Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal train accident in rural Sterling. According to the Sheriff’s office, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday that a pedestrian was hit by a train near U.S. 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling.
nrgmediadixon.com
Troopers Say Driver Slams into Disable Semi and Other Vehicle on I-88 Near Rock Falls Resulting in Fiery Crash
Just after 7:00 pm on Thursday, Decmber 8, District 1 Troopers responded to a vehicle crash on I-88 in Whiteside County. Troopers say 42-year-old Jerry O. Ansong of South Chicago Heights, was traveling on I-88, left the lane of traffic and struck a disabled Peterbilt with semi-trailer on the shoulder occupied by 56-year-old Gene L Graber of Wellman, IA. The Graber vehicle then subsequently struck a Ford roadside service truck occupied by 35-year-old William S. Stephenson of Tampico, which was providing roadside assistance to the disabled truck tractor.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Brianna Moss, 30, is wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Moss is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. If you know where she...
nrgmediadixon.com
Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies On the Lookout for Impaired Driving over the Holidays
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department has partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation to be on the lookout for impaired driving during the holidays. The effort will take place-starting December 16 and go until January 2. The enforcement efforts will be part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get...
KWQC
Woman killed after being hit by car in Davenport
Quad-Cities schools and hospitals are slammed by the flue, RSV, COVID. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal train accident in rural Sterling. Galva STEM Program provides students with new opportunities. Updated: 6 hours ago. From coding to vinyl printing to graphic design, the Galva School District...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. BRANDON PATRICK, 28, 5’9”, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for burglary first degree....
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Forest Grove project progresses
Beginning Friday, Dec. 16, a newly reconstructed portion of Bettendorf’s Forest Grove Drive starting just east of International Drive to Friendship Path will be reopened to traffic. The Forest Grove Drive and Friendship Path intersection will also be opened, allowing access to Middle Road and the TBK Bank Sports...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspected vandals? The East Moline Police Department wants to know!
The East Moline Police Department needs your help finding two suspected vandals. On the evening of December 11, two suspects were caught on surveillance video using spray paint to vandalize United Township High School on Avenue of the Cities in East Moline:. Anyone with information on this incident should contact...
Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday
According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
Police arrest 16-year-old in connection to Rock Island attempted robbery
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Update:. On Thursday, the Rock Island Police Department obtained formal charges for the 16-year-old connected to an alleged armed robbery that took place in Rock Island on Tuesday evening. 16-year-old Taeshaun J. Rhymes has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning December 15th, 2022
KCRG-TV9 Meteorologist gets pie to the face as Coats for Kids reaches milestone. Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara took multiple pies to the face, as monetary donations continue to come in for our Coats of Kids Campaign. Bill to avoid government shutdown advances. Updated: 3 hours ago. A bill to prevent a...
Daily Iowan
Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident
Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
KCJJ
Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant
A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
ccahsnews.com
How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa
Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
After 60 years, City Council finally vacates alley
The Kewanee City Council vacated a portion of an alley on the city’s north side Monday, and they had a good reason to do it. It happens that there’s a building right where the alley was supposed to be.
Comments / 1