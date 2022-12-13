A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.

SOLON, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO