iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
TODAY.com
Jenna Bush Hager debuts her family's 2022 holiday card — and her kids steal the show
Jenna Bush Hager let her kids steal the show in her family's adorable 2022 holiday card. On Dec. 14, the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host debuted the image of her card on the air. It features a photo of her three little ones — Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3 — posing together in cozy sweaters and coats outside in nature. In the photo, Mila and Poppy lean in to give their little brother a kiss on each cheek.
TODAY.com
Mom of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss speaks out after his death: ‘Your mother loves you to eternity and beyond’
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Stephen “tWitch”...
TODAY.com
Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter Cassidy is pregnant with her first child
Kathie Lee is going to be on grandma duty once again!. The former TODAY talent’s daughter, Cassidy, revealed that she and her husband, Ben Wierda, are expecting their first child together. On Dec. 16, Cassidy, 29, shared a photo on Instagram of two big Christmas stockings hanging on a fireplace, with a tiny stocking in the middle.
TODAY.com
Alyssa Milano celebrates 50th birthday with ‘no filter’ photo
Alyssa Milano is 50! And based on a photo she posted on Instagram Monday, she's preparing to enter her next decade with confidence and less artifice. That's because the picture is a no-makeup selfie. "This is 50," she writes in the caption. "No filter. No touching up. No make up....
TODAY.com
‘George Lopez Show’ stars reunite on his new sitcom — see the pics
Fifteen years after the ABC sitcom aired its final episode, Constance Marie, Valente Rodriguez, Luis Armand Garcia and Belita Moreno reunited with George Lopez on his new NBC show, “Lopez vs. Lopez.”. George Lopez’s former TV family joins his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez and new on-screen family on the...
TODAY.com
Hilary Swank shares sweet photo of her twin baby bump, and her Christmas wish
Hilary Swank is counting down the days until Christmas — and babies. Swank, who is pregnant with twins, shared on Instagram a photo of herself adding some final touches to her tree. “All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s),” Swank, 48, captioned her Dec. 16 post.
TODAY.com
Heidi Montag introduces new son in a series of TikTok videos
Heidi Montag Pratt is feeling the Christmas spirit and sharing sweet new videos of her second son. In a series of TikTok videos, the mom of two introduced fans to baby Ryker, whom she and husband Spencer Pratt, 39, welcomed on Nov. 17. In one video, set to Mariah Carey's...
TODAY.com
Jenna Bush Hager shares sweet family photo from niece Cora’s visit
Jenna Bush Hager's kids have a cousin for the first time, and they are loving it!. Jenna told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Dec. 19 that her twin sister, Barbara Bush, stayed over for the weekend with her daughter, Cora. And it "was so much fun." "She’s actually my baby," Jenna...
TODAY.com
TODAY anchors sum up their 2022 in a single word
2022 has been a momentous year on TODAY. From seeing Harry Styles perform on the plaza to channeling the spirit of Las Vegas for Halloween, the anchors have been busy with covering the news and trying to bring joy to viewers. So when asked by TODAY.com to boil the past...
TODAY.com
Nick Cannon says he feels ‘guilt’ about sharing his time between kids
Nick Cannon opened up about the reality of juggling parenthood with his personal life. “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said on an episode of “The Checkup with Dr. David Anges” on Dec. 12.
TODAY.com
Cecily Strong makes ‘SNL’ exit after 11 seasons
After 11 seasons, “Saturday Night Live” star Cecily Strong made her final appearance on the sketch-comedy show over the weekend.Dec. 19, 2022.
TODAY.com
Kate Hudson has support group with Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon to cope with their kids going to college
When it comes to supporting each other through the growing pains of parenthood, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow make the grade. In a Sunday Sitdown interview with Willie Geist, Hudson shared what it’s been like to lean on her longtime pal as they both see their kids off to college.
TODAY.com
Dylan Dreyer celebrates son Calvin’s 6th birthday: ‘So much love and joy and happiness’
Dylan Dreyer had a lot to celebrate over the weekend. The 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host marked her son Calvin's 6th birthday while getting in the holiday spirit, as seen through a couple of Instagram posts Dylan shared with her followers. In one post, the mother of three shared photos...
TODAY.com
‘Ellen’ producer Andy Lassner honors, defends friends of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Former “The...
TODAY.com
Steve Zahn talks new limited series ‘George & Tammy’
Actor Steve Zahn opens up about his latest role in the Showtime limited series “George & Tammy” which chronicles the relationship between music power couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette.Dec. 19, 2022.
TODAY.com
Inside King Charles’ challenges during first 100 days
King Charles is marking 100 days on the throne and in that short time, he’s dealt with a lot of challenges, including the rift between his son Harry, his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, and the rest of the royal family following the release of the couple's explosive Netflix docuseries. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 17, 2022.
TODAY.com
Jenna Ortega debuts short haircut, keeping signature goth look
Jenna Ortega has quickly taken the world by storm as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, "Wednesday." Now she's breaking the internet with a new haircut. The "Scream" star has notably played horror-related roles, and her personal style seems to mimic those characters. Unsurprisingly, her latest hairdo doesn't stray far from her signature goth look.
TODAY.com
Austin Butler hosting ‘SNL’ with musical guest Lizzo
First-time “Saturday Night Live” host and “Elvis” star Austin Butler will be hosting the last live episode of 2022 tonight, and he will be joined by Lizzo as musical guest.Dec. 17, 2022.
