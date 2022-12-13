A Look at Recent Research Shows That Youth Incarceration Continues to Fail Kids and Their Communities, While Negatively Impacting Public Safety

Read full article on original website
Related
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.
Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after rowing with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated
A shocking video posted online documents the moment a 20-year-old student was forced out of a classroom at a historically black college in handcuffs over an argument about an essay. The video, posted to TikTok on Wednesday, shows officers handcuffing Leilla Hamoud at Winston-Salem State University following an apparent dispute...
Woman sentenced for mailing sheets of paper soaked with drugs to Ohio prison inmates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (TCD) -- A 46-year-old woman was recently sentenced to just over a year in prison for smuggling sheets of paper soaked with drugs to Ohio prison inmates. Tanya Baird of South Africa reportedly sent large amounts of K2 and Suboxone via mail to the inmates, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. In June 2021, Baird allegedly mailed at least eight packages, "each containing 30 pieces of saturated paper to an inmate in an Ohio prison."
Essence
Data Shows Black Women Have More Wear And Tear On The Body From Working Compared To Other Groups
Despite professional exhaustion, Black women are behind in planning for retirement due to the racial-gender wealth gap. Per the National Library of Medicine, allostatic load is “the wear and tear on the body” which accumulates as an individual is exposed to repeated or chronic stress. Black women’s loads...
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide, a crime that only 16 countries recognize despite gender-based violence being a global issue
The US does not differentiate femicide from homicide, but prosecutors in Mexico are looking into 25-year-old Robinson's death as femicide.
Phys.org
White teachers often talk about Black students in racially coded ways
When a white Texas middle school teacher told his students in November 2022 that he was "ethnocentric" and thought his race was "superior," he attempted to explain his position by arguing that he was hardly the only person who held such a view. "Let me finish …" the teacher is...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Most older adults prefer separation of healthcare decision-making, religious beliefs
Most older adults want to keep their healthcare and spiritual or religious lives separate, but they also see a role for healthcare providers in finding meaning or hope in the face of illness, according to a new University of Michigan poll. According to data from the National Poll on Healthy...
MedicalXpress
Half of US adults say they had COVID-19, but only a fraction were officially diagnosed, new research shows
Half of U.S. adults report being sickened with COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic, with only a fraction saying they received an official medical diagnosis of the respiratory infection, according to a new survey by the COVID States Project, led by Northeastern researchers. Among the key findings, the survey...
Teens in foster care aging out of the system and becoming homeless
We’ve all seen them. Youth standing on a street corner looking cold, disheveled, and dirty. Some of these youth are running from abusive homes; others are struggling with addiction, and some are simply the product of aging out of foster care and having nowhere to go because they can’t support themselves.
News that won't surprise a single woman: Men in the workplace get to the top thanks to greater self-esteem, landmark study finds
Many women in the workplace have long suspected it's swaggering arrogance that enables their male counterparts to get ahead. Now a landmark study concludes that men's greater self-esteem puts more of them into the top jobs than women. The pressures of parenting with career breaks to have children and the...
ajmc.com
Cannabis Improves Quality of Life in Women With Treatment-Resistant Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia is a common pain syndrome that affects women twice as much as men. A version of this article was originally published HCPLive. This version has been lightly edited. Cannabis resulted in a short-term beneficial effect on quality of life (QoL) in women with treatment-resistant fibromyalgia, according to a study...
MedicalXpress
Why women sometimes stay with abusers: Insights from a Nigerian study
Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner. The Nigerian government has set up policies and...
New study looks at relationship between Reformist DA’s & Crime Rates…& finds that facts matter
In 2020, the increase in homicides in dozens of American cities was record-breaking. This unexpected climb was made worse by the fact that, those living in the cities hardest hit by the crime spike were, like everyone else, already reeling from the life-altering effects of COVID. The sudden rise in...
Detroit News
Why did so many American men quit working? Study points to social status
A decline in social status relative to better-paid peers is a key reason why so many American men have dropped out of the labor force, according to the latest paper to examine a conundrum that’s baffled economists for decades. Men’s sense of their status in the labor market is...
A look at how mass shootings harm the health & well-being of communities
Editor’s note:This month there has been a mass shooting in our nation every few days. This is not just the way things feel, it’s factually what we’ve been living through. 2022 is likely to be the second-highest year for mass shootings in the United States on record,...
Lawsuit Challenges “Unconstitutional” LA County Bail Practices
At least ten people who could not afford to post bail died in Los Angeles jails without having been charged with a crime, according to a class-action lawsuit challenging the incarceration of people simply because they cannot afford to post bail amounts set by the LA County’s bail schedule.
White Kids Play More Sports Than Others By Kindergarten, Study Says
When kids start Kindergarten, they’re put through several evaluations to measure their preparedness for school. The goal is to even the playing field by identifying how schools can best support kids to meet their individual needs. Looking at factors like a child’s readiness to read, including hearing and language skills, matters a great deal; when addressed early, these interventions can help prevent kids from getting far behind their peers. But a new study in the Journal of Applied Psychology has uncovered troubling inequalities amongst Kindergarteners outside of the classroom that could have major consequences.
psychologytoday.com
Supporting Adoptive, Foster, and Kinship Families
Babies and toddlers in foster or kinship care need new caregivers to understand the grief that comes with separation from a primary caregiver. Foster, adoptive, and kinship caregivers need high-quality information, support, and resources to care for their children. Practitioners are in a good position to bolster caregivers’ skills and...
The Black Male Teacher Shortage Won’t Change Until America Learns To ‘Love Black Boys,’ Professor Says
Unless we hyper-focus on the problem, it will never get solved. The post The Black Male Teacher Shortage Won’t Change Until America Learns To ‘Love Black Boys,’ Professor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Witness LA
Topanga, CA
1K+
Followers
471
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT
WitnessLA is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan source of criminal justice news in the public interest.http://witnessla.com/
Comments / 2