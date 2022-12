LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech takes a three-game winning streak down to Houston where it plays Jackson State at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday inside the Delmar Fieldhouse in the second annual Coaches vs. Racism HBCU Roundball Classic. The Red Raiders (7-2) are coming off a 77-70 win over Eastern Washington on Tuesday to extend a 27-game home winning streak, while the Tigers (1-9) fell 69-59 to No. 17 Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO