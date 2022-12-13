Read full article on original website
Related
Teacher Is Trolled On Social Media For Dressing ‘Inappropriately’ For Class
Every human has the freedom of expression. However, the big question is where we draw the line between constructive criticism and bashing people on social media. Recently, Meagan Howard, a teacher, became the subject of an online debate based on her clothing preference. Netizens had mixed opinions regarding her outfit as some people criticized her for dressing “unprofessional,” while others claimed that they “couldn’t care less.”
Mother who pulled kids from public school over woke curriculum says home-schooling produces 'amazing' results
A Texas mother of four shared her experience home-schooling three of her kids for the first time and the huge academic advancements they made in reading.
Washington Examiner
Middle-school teacher asks students what pronouns to use when speaking to their parents
A middle-school teacher from Minneapolis , Minnesota, gave her class a survey about their names and gender pronouns , which included a question on what pronoun they should use when talking to a student's parents. Mandi Jung, who teaches science at Highland Park Middle School, shared her curriculum online ,...
Man bans his mother and her partner from future Thanksgivings
A Thanksgiving Feast On A TablePhoto byJed Owen/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone doesn't like what you cook, it can be hard to not take it personally. Having Thanksgiving meals means different people from different situations have to try to get along. Everyone needs to try to have good manners, at the very least.
When I was 10, my mom used a $5 bill to teach me money lessons that would last a lifetime
Handing her a daily $5 bill to buy a day's worth of drinks and snacks at the town pool built her confidence and independence with money.
Company kicks out employee, teaching their coworker a valuable lesson
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. The firing of employees was always a very scary moment for me. As soon as someone was fired, security would be authorized to follow the fired individual to his or her locker or office, ensure they leave the company belongings behind and then see them off as they exit.
Woman Backed for Refusing to Take Teen Nephew on a Family Break
"My sister seems to think that because I am his aunt I have to pay for everything," she wrote on Mumsnet.
Upworthy
Teen called 'selfish' for refusing to work overtime so coworkers with kids can have more time off
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 7, 2022. It has since been updated. As an employee, the very least you can expect from your workplace is a healthy and fair work environment. One Redditor revealed she was being ostracized for demanding to be treated equally as some of her colleagues. Her boss has been asking her to work overtime and she initially didn't mind. After a while, she requested others to share the workload but was told that she had to continue working because others had children while she didn't. She turned to Reddit and asked if she was wrong for "telling my boss that parents don’t have the first claim on time off and that everybody has a life outside of work?” She has since deleted her account, but the post went viral.
I’m raising a ‘free range family’ — my kids can do whatever they want
A mom of four lets her kids shave their hair, drink coffee, eat whatever they want and says they don’t have to share — and insists it makes her a better parent. Mara Doemland, 29, has enrolled in the “free range family” school of parenting, which involves giving her children the option to do whatever they want to do.
'I've Homeschooled My Kids Since the Pandemic—They're Not Missing Out'
Sandra Kim explains why she continued homeschooling her kids when schools re-opened, in this exclusive essay.
intheknow.com
Mom doesn’t want to waste her ‘valuable time’ going to son’s school: ‘Kids need to learn responsibility’
A stay-at-home mom doesn’t think it’s her job to drop off her son’s homework or backpack every time he forgets it. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. Her son is 13 and in seventh grade. He has forgotten his homework twice and his backpack once. Every time it happens, her son and her husband expect her to drop off the items at school.
Comments / 0