Body YOUR GUIDE TO LOCAL PLACES TO GO AND THINGS TO DO. If you have an event for our Do Something! listing, please e-mail nathan. heuer@fortstocktonpioneer.com. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Joy Run will be held at Focused Care at Fort Stockton, located at 501 N. Sycamore St. The Joy Run is the annual delivery of gifts to residents by the Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce Meet at Focused at 6 p.m. to bring joy to all of the residents by handing out gifts, visiting, and singing carols.

