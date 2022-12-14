Read full article on original website
Frank joins FNB as Advisory Director
Body First National Family of Banks would like to welcome Lynne Frank to our banking family as our Advisory Director. Lynne Brooks Frank is an attorney in Fort Worth, Texas where she lives with her husband, Garrett Stanley Frank, and their two-year old twins, Worth Ellen Frank and Robert Stanley Frank II. Lynne is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Conoly O. Brooks, Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Martin O. Adams of Fort Stockton.
County approves aerial hunting bid
Body Pecos County’s expansive landscape requires extensive measures when it comes to game management, and the Pecos County Commissioner’s Court on Dec. 12 awarded a bid to hunt down and manage game and nuisance animals across the county through the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services. Concho...
Washington named to all-tourney team
The Fort Stockton junior varsity Panthers put forth another superior performance this past week at the Van Horn Tournament, winning the consolation trophy at the event. Aundre Washington was named to the all-tournament team for multiple 20-point outings for the Panthers. Fort Stockton’s performance as a team was highlighted with...
Home-Rule Charter Committee recognized
Body Members of the Charter Review Committee were honored for their efforts in creating the homerule charter during the Dec. 12 city council meeting. Recognized were Joe Chris Alexander, Vanessa Cardwell, Jerome Chavez, Kevin Dehaven, Joe Ben Gallegos Jr., Sylvia Hernandez, Gil-Rey Madrid, Rev. Jim Miles, Ember Renteria, Ken Ripley, Lou Ann Tovar, Anthony Urias, Terry Wigham and Ethny Valenzuela. Voters chose to make Fort Stockton a home-rule charter city in the Nov. 8 election.
School board recognizes student election trainees
Ten Fort Stockton High School students were recognized at Monday’s school board meeting for passing election training and working at election polling locations in the county during the Nov. 8 election. Two student workers were posted at each polling location (precincts 1, 2, 6, 7, 10). Students recognized that passed an election training exam and worked at polling locations were, from left to right: Ector Martinez, Josiah Carrasco, Carolina Sauceda, Aaliyah Ramierz, Jaslyn Pacheco, Asael Guerrero, Leilani Enriquez, Daeja Dominguez, Elizabeth Bislar. Not pictured is Leslie Flores. Photo by Nathan Heuer.
Trio of FSHS band students earn all-region honor
Body A trio of Fort Stockton High School Band members were named to the Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) Region 6 High School All-Region Bands this past week. The three students that earned the honor were Aileen Garcia (Flute) - Symphonic Band; Krystian Rodriguez (Alto Saxophone) - Symphonic Band; Fernando Corrales (Trumpet) - first chair - Honor Band.
Do something: Your guide to local places to go and things to do
Body YOUR GUIDE TO LOCAL PLACES TO GO AND THINGS TO DO. If you have an event for our Do Something! listing, please e-mail nathan. heuer@fortstocktonpioneer.com. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Joy Run will be held at Focused Care at Fort Stockton, located at 501 N. Sycamore St. The Joy Run is the annual delivery of gifts to residents by the Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce Meet at Focused at 6 p.m. to bring joy to all of the residents by handing out gifts, visiting, and singing carols.
BBT to build fiber optic connectivity in Crane
Big Bend Telephone, a community-based provider, is proud to continue investing in Crane and plans to offer fiber internet connectivity beginning in 2023. This will allow Crane residents and businesses to connect to high-performance fiber optic technology and limitless opportunities. BBT’s advanced telecommunications services enable communities to learn and work...
