alabamawx.com
Moderate Risk Condensed While Other Risks Expanded Northeastward
MODERATE RISK – Along and south of a line from Sweet Water (Marengo Co.) to Tilden (Dallas Co.) and down into South Alabama. ENHANCED RISK – Along and south of a line from Myrtlewood (Marengo Co.) to just south of Marion (Perry Co.) to Autaugaville (Autauga Co.) to Pleasant Hill (Barbour Co.).
alabamawx.com
Dry Through The Weekend; Arctic Blast A Week Away
DRY WEEKEND AHEAD: Alabama’s weather will remain generally dry through the weekend with mostly sunny days, fair nights, and seasonal temperatures. Look for afternoon temperatures mostly in the 50s today and tomorrow, followed by a high in the 45-55 degree range Sunday. Morning lows will be somewhere between 25 and 35 degrees for most communities.
alabamawx.com
Moderate Risk Now Introduced for Southwestern Alabama
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the southwestern parts of Alabama to a level 4/5 Moderate Risk for severe storms, which includes the extreme southwestern parts of Central Alabama along and south of a line from Livingston (Sumter Co.) to Linden (Marengo Co.). Enhanced Risk as been expanded to include...
alabamawx.com
A Quick Late Evening Check on Our Weather Situation
As of 8:20 pm, there are no active warnings in North/Central Alabama, with the only severe weather occurring in South Alabama in portions of Mobile and Washington counties. However, moderate to heavy rainfall continues to fall over much of the area. The good news is that we haven’t had any major flooding issues as of this time.
alabamawx.com
Late Afternoon Weather Check
As we approach the 4 o’clock hour in Central Alabama, it looks like we have hit a small lull in activity as there are currently no tornado warnings in effect for Alabama or Mississippi, even though we continue to have moderate to heavy rain falling over the western half of the area. Let us hope that this “lull” continues for the rest of the evening. The only tornado warning in effect at this time is down in eastern Louisiana, which includes the New Orleans metropolitan area.
alabamawx.com
Dry Air Returns To Alabama Today; Very Cold By Chistmas
IMPROVING WEATHER: Dry air returns to Alabama today following the big soaking yesterday and last night. Lingering morning clouds will give way to a sunny afternoon with a high in the 50s over North Alabama… 60s are likely to the south. Tonight will be clear with a low between 30 and 36 degrees.
alabamawx.com
Rain/Storms Tonight; Dry Air Returns Tomorrow
STORMY NIGHT: The dual threat of heavy rain and severe storms will continue across Alabama tonight. A flash flood watch remains in effect for the northern 2/3 of the state, and we now have a level 4/5 “moderate risk” of severe thunderstorms for the southwest counties of the state.
alabamawx.com
“Trying to Keep Up Folks”…
There are now 10 tornado watrning polygons over Southeast Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana. Chad Entremont at the National Weather Service Jackson just commented, “Trying to keep up folks…”. And he has a lot to keep up with as the map above shows. All of the red polygons...
alabamawx.com
alabamawx.com
A Late Night Look At the Weather Situation
For much of the area, the severe threat has come to an end except for the extreme southeastern portions of the area, mainly east of I-65 and along and south of I-85. So, if you are along and east of a line from Valley to Auburn to Tuskegee to Union Springs to Troy, the threat of severe weather will continue until the front passes and should be out of the state by 1 am.
alabamawx.com
First Tornado Watch Expires; Other Tornado Watch Continues Until 1 am Thursday
NWS Birmingham has allowed the first TORNADO WATCH to expire as the threat of severe weather is over for those locations. NWS Birmingham continues the second TORNADO WATCH until 1 am Thursday for the following counties in Central Alabama: Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Pike, and Russell.
alabamawx.com
Areal Flood Advisory — Parts of Greene, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa Co. Until 9 pm
…FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING…. * WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is. * WHERE…A portion of central Alabama, including the following. counties, Greene, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa. * WHEN…Until 900 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor...
alabamawx.com
Only Three Counties Remain in the Tornado Watch Until 1 am
NWS Birmingham continues the TORNADO WATCH until 1 am for Barbour, Lee, and Russell counties in Central Alabama. The watch has been cancelled for Bullock, Macon, and Pike counties as the severe weather threat has ended. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile) Scott Martin...
alabamawx.com
Only Two Counties Remain in Original Tornado Watch; Continues Until 8 pm
NWS Birmingham continues the TORNADO WATCH until 8 pm tonight for Dallas and Perry counties in Central Alabama. Hale and Marengo counties have been removed as the threat of severe storms for those counties have ended for tonight. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile)
