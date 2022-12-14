As we approach the 4 o’clock hour in Central Alabama, it looks like we have hit a small lull in activity as there are currently no tornado warnings in effect for Alabama or Mississippi, even though we continue to have moderate to heavy rain falling over the western half of the area. Let us hope that this “lull” continues for the rest of the evening. The only tornado warning in effect at this time is down in eastern Louisiana, which includes the New Orleans metropolitan area.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO