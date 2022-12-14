CHICAGO (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice and rookie Logan Thompson made 23 saves to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Smith got a short-handed goal in the second period while the last-place Blackhawks were using five forwards on their top power-play unit. He capped the scoring with an empty-netter for his 14th goal. Chandler Stephenson scored a power-play goal in the second for Vegas, and Phil Kessel tipped one home in the third. The Blackhawks have scored a total of five goals during a five-game slide. Chicago is 1-12-1 in its last 14.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO