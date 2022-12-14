Read full article on original website
Canadiens try to shake rough loss, rebound vs. Lightning
Currently on a two-game losing skid and fresh off a bad loss against one of the NHL’s worst clubs, the
Stars snap Caps’ win streak at 5, keep Ovechkin from scoring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 45 saves to backstop the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals and deny Alex Ovechkin another major milestone goal. Jamie Benn tied it early in the third period and Colin Miller scored the go-ahead goal on a fluky carom less than 90 seconds later to help the Stars win for the fourth time in five games. Ovechkin will have to wait for his 801st goal to tie Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list. Washington’s winning streak ended at five.
Point starts 3-goal third, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 4-1
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point extended his goal streak to five games, backup Brian Elliott made 24 saves in his seventh straight win, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1. Brandon Hagel had two goals for Tampa Bay, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored. Nikita Kucherov had three assists in his second consecutive game. Tampa Bay closed out a 5-1 homestand. Columbus’ Daniil Tarasov stopped 25 shots. Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets, who dropped to 2-7-1 on the road.
Smith scores twice, Golden Knights top Blackhawks 4-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice and rookie Logan Thompson made 23 saves to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Smith got a short-handed goal in the second period while the last-place Blackhawks were using five forwards on their top power-play unit. He capped the scoring with an empty-netter for his 14th goal. Chandler Stephenson scored a power-play goal in the second for Vegas, and Phil Kessel tipped one home in the third. The Blackhawks have scored a total of five goals during a five-game slide. Chicago is 1-12-1 in its last 14.
Former Seton Hall guard Dick Gaines dies at 86
Richard "Dick" Gaines, who played basketball at Seton Hall and is a member of the school's athletics hall of fame, has died. He was 86.
Carolina Panthers settle failed practice site for $100M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a bankruptcy settlement of about $100 million over Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s failed plan to build a practice facility for his NFL team in South Carolina. The deal approved Friday will turn the land and the incomplete steel shell of what was supposed to have been the team’s new headquarters over to the city of Rock Hill. It’s estimated to be worth $20 million. Tepper’s real estate company will pay York County $21 million, and $60 million will be split among the contractors who worked on the project before it was abandoned this year. All sides agreed to drop their lawsuits.
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason. Detroit drafted him No. 1 pick overall in 2021. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year. He was voted to the NBA All-Rookie team last season after averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds. The Pistons have been among the worst teams in the league this season, potentially putting them in a position to draft 7-foot-4 French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama in June.
Mayfield tries to build on momentum as Rams visit Packers
The Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night in a matchup featuring two of the NFL’s most disappointing teams. The Rams won the Super Bowl and the Packers had the NFC’s top playoff seed last season. Both are below .500 this season. Los Angeles QB Baker Mayfield will get a chance to continue rejuvenating his career after leading a comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in his Rams debut. The Packers are back from their bye week after keeping their faint playoff hopes alive with a come-from-behind victory at Chicago.
Suns snap 5-game skid with 111-95 win over depleted Clippers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 27 points, Chris Paul added 15 points and 13 assists and the Phoenix Suns snapped a five-game losing streak with a 111-95 victory over the depleted Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Devin Booker scored 14 points in his return from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury for the Suns, whose longest skid in three years ended with a blowout of a Clippers lineup missing most of its important players. Phoenix took a 27-point lead in the first half and maintained a comfortable double-digit margin. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell, Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac didn’t play, leaving Los Angeles without its top three scorers, four of its starters Wednesday in a victory over Minnesota.
Kings sign SoCal native Moore to 5-year, $21M extension
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore has agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million. The Southern California native was acquired by LA in a trade with Toronto in February 2020. He is now under contract through the 2027-28 season. Moore has seven goals and 11 assists while appearing in all 32 games this season for Los Angeles. Moore has grown into a key two-way player for the Kings, who ended a three-season playoff drought last spring.
