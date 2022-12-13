Read full article on original website
Where can you see Christmas light displays in Arkansas this year?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is no short supply of holiday spirit in the Natural State. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the best spots to visit if you’re looking for dazzling lights this December. We start in the Spa City at Garvan...
southarkansassun.com
Rise in COVID-19 cases in South Arkansas
On Wednesday, the number of active cases of the COVID-19 virus increased across the five-county area of South Arkansas, as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. Specifically, Ouachita County had an increase of 10 cases, Union County saw an increase of 7 cases, and Columbia County had an increase of 5 cases.
Bear hunting returns to south Arkansas after 95 years
Bear season returned to South Arkansas on Saturday for the first time in almost a century.
Watson Chapel staff protest for higher pay, better pay schedule
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — For Watson Chapel School District dyslexia interventionist Rosalind Robinson, teaching is a passion for life. "I love what I do," Robinson said. "I love working with the kids. I love working with the teachers." But life comes with trials and tribulations, something she's currently seeing...
salineriverchronicle.com
Reception honoring Gary and Melody Spears’s service to Cleveland County set for December 28
Re-New-ing Edinburg is hosting a reception Wednesday, December 28, 2022 to honor Gary and Melody Spears and their combined 16 years of service to Cleveland County. The public is invited to attend. The event is set to be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Cleveland County Courthouse in Rison.
Sheridan woman arrested for hit-and-run accident
SHERWOOD, Ark. — 24-year-old Keydi Flores of Sheridan has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that happened in Sherwood on December 9. According to police, the accident happened at 9:00 pm. when Flores was traveling eastbound on Kiehl Avenue. Flores hit Katrina Jones who was walking down the road,...
El Dorado woman fatally stabs boyfriend after being ordered to not have contact with him, authorities say
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, 52-year-old Bridgett J. Thomas appeared in the 35th Judicial District Court after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, 43-year-old George Moore Jr. According to reports, Thomas allegedly stabbed Moore during an argument, causing a fatality. Less than two weeks prior to the fatality, Thomas was ordered to […]
Man’s body found dumped in Pine Bluff; suspect still on loose
A body dumped in Pine Bluff over a month ago has been ruled a murder, putting Jefferson County investigators into gear.
