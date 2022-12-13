ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

southarkansassun.com

Rise in COVID-19 cases in South Arkansas

On Wednesday, the number of active cases of the COVID-19 virus increased across the five-county area of South Arkansas, as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. Specifically, Ouachita County had an increase of 10 cases, Union County saw an increase of 7 cases, and Columbia County had an increase of 5 cases.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Watson Chapel staff protest for higher pay, better pay schedule

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — For Watson Chapel School District dyslexia interventionist Rosalind Robinson, teaching is a passion for life. "I love what I do," Robinson said. "I love working with the kids. I love working with the teachers." But life comes with trials and tribulations, something she's currently seeing...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Sheridan woman arrested for hit-and-run accident

SHERWOOD, Ark. — 24-year-old Keydi Flores of Sheridan has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that happened in Sherwood on December 9. According to police, the accident happened at 9:00 pm. when Flores was traveling eastbound on Kiehl Avenue. Flores hit Katrina Jones who was walking down the road,...
SHERWOOD, AR
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado woman fatally stabs boyfriend after being ordered to not have contact with him, authorities say

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, 52-year-old Bridgett J. Thomas appeared in the 35th Judicial District Court after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, 43-year-old George Moore Jr. According to reports, Thomas allegedly stabbed Moore during an argument, causing a fatality. Less than two weeks prior to the fatality, Thomas was ordered to […]
EL DORADO, AR

