The holiday magic doesn’t have to die with adulthood — you can always recreate it for the kids. TikTok mom @my.life.be.like08 pulled out all the stops to convince her daughter that her Elf on the Shelf is completely real. The little girl was adamant about catching the Christmas creature in flight. So the mom did a little behind-the-scenes magic of her own to make the holiday fantasy come true.

1 DAY AGO