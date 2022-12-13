Airlines took a hit during the pandemic as people stopped traveling for obvious reasons (… the virus that shan’t be named). Corporate flights, in particular, were nixed in favor of the home office. Although business travel hasn’t yet fully returned, a new segment is propping up the airline industry: “bleisure travel.” The term pertains to a new type of flier blurring the lines between business and leisure travel, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. That might mean adding on a personal trip after a business one, or traveling whenever you want thanks to flexible work-from-home (or work-from-beach or work-from-mountains)...

MONTANA STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO