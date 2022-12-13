ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Essence

Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs

The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
MarketRealist

10 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S. Based on Housing Costs

When deciding where to live, you need to not only consider job opportunities but the overall cost of living anywhere you might go. To assist in that endeavor, a number of organizations rank cities in the U.S. and worldwide based on how expensive it is to live there. Here’s a roundup of the most expensive cities in the U.S. today.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard

JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
Robb Report

Airlines Are Relying on New ‘Bleisure Travelers’ to Bolster the Industry by Shelling Out for Perks

Airlines took a hit during the pandemic as people stopped traveling for obvious reasons (… the virus that shan’t be named). Corporate flights, in particular, were nixed in favor of the home office. Although business travel hasn’t yet fully returned, a new segment is propping up the airline industry: “bleisure travel.” The term pertains to a new type of flier blurring the lines between business and leisure travel, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. That might mean adding on a personal trip after a business one, or traveling whenever you want thanks to flexible work-from-home (or work-from-beach or work-from-mountains)...
MONTANA STATE

