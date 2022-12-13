Read full article on original website
Essence
Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs
The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
10 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S. Based on Housing Costs
When deciding where to live, you need to not only consider job opportunities but the overall cost of living anywhere you might go. To assist in that endeavor, a number of organizations rank cities in the U.S. and worldwide based on how expensive it is to live there. Here’s a roundup of the most expensive cities in the U.S. today.
US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
Airlines Are Relying on New ‘Bleisure Travelers’ to Bolster the Industry by Shelling Out for Perks
Airlines took a hit during the pandemic as people stopped traveling for obvious reasons (… the virus that shan’t be named). Corporate flights, in particular, were nixed in favor of the home office. Although business travel hasn’t yet fully returned, a new segment is propping up the airline industry: “bleisure travel.” The term pertains to a new type of flier blurring the lines between business and leisure travel, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. That might mean adding on a personal trip after a business one, or traveling whenever you want thanks to flexible work-from-home (or work-from-beach or work-from-mountains)...
This Black Woman Entrepreneur Created the Ultimate Pop-Up Program For Emerging Businesses
BIPOC-founded Immersive and IRL pop-up program, Sip Shop Eat! may be coming to a city near you, and you might not want to miss being a part of this space of emerging entrepreneurs. Sip Shop Eat! was launched by CEO & Founder Taylar Colyar in April 2017 as a platform...
My husband and I quit our jobs in Miami to secretly travel the world while working remotely. It's allowed us to pay off debt and improve our quality of life.
A married couple in their thirties quit their Miami-based jobs, accepted remote positions, and now secretly live in South America — here's how.
US News and World Report
Get a Jump-Start on Applying to U.S. Colleges as an International Student
Sitashma Parajuli from Nepal knows a thing or two about being prepared as a prospective international student. She applied to U.S. colleges twice: first during her senior year in high school and then again after her gap year. The second time she didn't have help from her high school counselor.
